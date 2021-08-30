YNT Athlete of the Week

The High Plains Storm football team was involved in a scoring shootout Friday night in Lawrence. Senior back Lane Urkoski had a huge game for the Storm as he ran the ball 15 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 30 yards and hauled in the team’s only touchdown pass and had two catches for 67 yards to lead the team. He finished the game with 326 all-purpose yards. On defense he had six solo and six assisted tackles for 12 stops. The senior also had one fumble recovery.