 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YNT Athlete of the Week
0 comments

YNT Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Athlete of the Week Mike Nisly

Mike Nisly – RB, Centennial (SR.)

Mike Nisly sparked the Centennial offense in a 42-12 win over Syracuse on Friday night, as the senior ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries while also catching one pass for 31 yards and a third score. Nisly averaged 9.4 yards per carry and eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season – he ran for 249 yards and four scores on 36 carries in a 42-27 win over GICC on Sept. 10.

Nisly’s off to a fast start during his senior year, notching 551 yards and six touchdowns on 92 carries – an average of 6 yards per carry – through five games as the Broncos are off to a 4-1 start.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News