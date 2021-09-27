YNT Athlete of the Week

Mike Nisly – RB, Centennial (SR.)
Mike Nisly sparked the Centennial offense in a 42-12 win over Syracuse on Friday night, as the senior ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries while also catching one pass for 31 yards and a third score. Nisly averaged 9.4 yards per carry and eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season – he ran for 249 yards and four scores on 36 carries in a 42-27 win over GICC on Sept. 10.
Nisly’s off to a fast start during his senior year, notching 551 yards and six touchdowns on 92 carries – an average of 6 yards per carry – through five games as the Broncos are off to a 4-1 start.
