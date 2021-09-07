 Skip to main content
YNT Athlete of the Week Kenzie Wruble
YNT Athlete of the Week Kenzie Wruble

  • Updated
Kenzie Wruble

Kenzie Wruble, JR., High Plains (OH)

Junior outside hitter Kenzie Wruble helped the High Plains Storm open their season with a pair of wins at the East Butler tri on Sept. 2. Wruble finished the Storm’s two matches with 26 kills, eight aces and 22 digs.

Wruble hammered 16 kills on a .324 hitting percentage in a three-set win over Giltner with an ace and 12 digs. In a two-set sweep of East Butler to close the day, she crushed 10 kills and added seven aces on 18 attempts with 15 points. Wruble also racked up 10 digs and an assist in the win over the Tigers.

