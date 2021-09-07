 Skip to main content
YNT Athlete of the Week Haiden Hild
YNT Athlete of the Week Haiden Hild

  • Updated
Haiden Hild

Haiden Hild, SR., Cross County-RB

In Cross County’s first road game of the 2021 season, senior Haiden Hild led the Cougars to a 53-14 win over Thayer Central in Hebron. The Cougars, No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal Star, improved to 3-0 behind Hild who scored on runs of 8, 14, 6 and 13 yards. He also tossed a 22-yard scoring strike. Hild finished the night with 184 yards on 20 carries. For the season he has 299 yards rushing on just 38 attempts.

Tags

