YORK – On Thursday, August 27, area volleyball teams will get their 2020 season underway.
For the next five weeks, the York News-Times will be breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats and post season accolades earned during the 2019 season.
Over the next five weeks leading up to the fall sports season, two players from the 10 schools in the coverage area will be featured with comments from coaches following the 2019 season, along with last year’s stats and expectations for the upcoming year.
This is installment one of five. The order of the athletes was chosen at random.
Emma Olson, JR., Exeter-Milligan-(S)
The long standing tradition of Exeter-Milligan volleyball has always included a strong setter to run the offense. Entering her junior season, Emma Olson looks to continue that tradition and will be building on a strong sophomore season to quarterback the young offense of the Timberwolves. Last season Olson registered 593 set assists which was third best among the 10 York News-Times coverage teams. Through her first two seasons, Olson has racked up 1,024 set assists.
Timberwolves head coach Quinten Loontjer said that Olson does a good job of distributing the ball.
“She was able to spread our offense and distribute the ball to all of our hitting options,” said Loontjer. “She knows how to make better plays on the ball and keeps our offense aggressive. She also takes advantage of opportunities to score as well.”
Olson had a season high 36 set assists against Nebraska Lutheran and had 34 in the teams win over High Plains. She added 30 in the Timberwolves game with Diller-Odell.
She had 130 digs; 21 blocks and 12 ace serves. She set a season high of 13 digs against Kenesaw and over the course of the season had only 14 setting errors.
Olson was a Crossroads Conference First Team selection and a Class D-2 honorable mention all-state in the Omaha World-Herald.
Kate Hirschfeld, SR., Centennial-(OH)
Named the 2019-2020 York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year this past June, Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld leads an experienced Bronco squad into the 2020 high school volleyball season.
Hirschfeld is the unquestioned leader of the team and she never rests when it comes to getting better in all aspects of the game
“She always does what I ask her to do and she always looks for feedback on how she could get better,” commented Centennial coach Alex Anstine at the end of the 2019 season. “She was also very aggressive at the service line. Kate also played great defense in the back row and she didn’t let many balls drop without getting a hand on them.”
Last season Hirschfeld rang up 297 kills which ranked her third best in the area. That brought her career total to 630. She was also the team leader in service aces with 60 (2nd) and going into her senior year she has 101 aces in her three years.
She possessed one of the strongest all-around games in all of Class C-2 with 269 digs and 28 blocks.
Her season high in kills came against Fairbury with 20; service aces with seven against Tri-County and 18 digs against both Sutton and Cross County.
Hirschfeld was named to the Southern Nebraska Conference First team and she also earned Class C-2 honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald/
The second installment of Above the Net is scheduled for Friday, July 31.
