YORK-– On Thursday, August 27, several area volleyball teams will get their 2020 season underway.
For the next five weeks, the York News-Times will be breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats and post season accolades earned during the 2019 season.
Two players from the 10 schools in the coverage area will be featured with comments from coaches following the 2019 season, along with last year’s stats and expectations for the upcoming year.
This is installment five of five. The order of the athletes was chosen at random.
The first four installments featured Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld; Exeter-Milligan’s Emma Olsen; York’s Addison Legg; Cross County’s Erica Stratman; McCool Junction’s Olivia Johnson, Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer, York’s Masa Scheierman and High Plains’ Brooke Wilshusen.
Erin Case, SR., York- (MH)
The key word for York’s Erin Case in 2019 was improvements.
As a junior she led the Dukes at the net with 59 blocks giving her 98 as she prepares for her senior year at York.
York head coach Chris Ericson described Case’s improvements on the court from both an athletic and mental aspect as “incredible.”
“The improvements she has made since year one athletically and mentally have been incredible,” said Ericson. “She is a go-to-player who is able to ignite the emotion on our side of the court. She was a solid six-rotation player who could be trusted by her teammates.”
Case, a 5 foot 10 inch middle hitter was second on the team in kills with 219 as she hammered a season high of 16 against the Aurora Huskies and her .242 hitting percentage was the highest among the Duke starters. Her 219 kills was No. 8 in the final York News-Times stats.
Her 59 blocks was best on the team and fifth among area players.
At the end of the season the Central Conference selected her to the second team and she also earned honorable mention Class B in the Omaha World-Herald. She was also an YNT All-Area selection.
Cameran Jansky, JR., Exeter-Milligan- (MH)
Over the past several seasons the Exeter-Milligan volleyball team has been blessed with great athletes.
As a junior in 2019, 5-foot 9 inch middle-hitter Cameran Jansky finally got her turn on the court and she didn’t miss a beat as she was in the top three team categories in blocking; kills and ace serves.
Jansky recorded 185 kills and three times over the course of the year she hammered 13 kills in a match. Seven times she was in double numbers in attack winners.
“The more confident she became, the more opportunities she created for herself to score points for the team,” commented 2019 co-head coach Quinten Loontjer at the end of the season. “She worked herself into a six-rotation player by mid-season and dominated at the service line; back row defense and also controlled the net.”
At the service line she had 37 aces which was second on the team and her 37 blocks was a team high with a season high of four against Cross County.
With two seasons left to play she has 217 career kills; 45 blocks; 127 digs and 35 ace serves.
Jansky was an honorable mention pick both by the Crossroads Conference and the Omaha World-Herald in Class D2.
She was also a York News-Times All-Area selection.
