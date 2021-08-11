YNT Area’s Top Returning Volleyball Players

YORK - The 2021 High School volleyball season is just around the corner as most York News-Times coverage area teams will be seeing action for the first time on Thursday, August 26.

For the next three weeks, the News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2020 and post-season accolades.

This is the second of three installments.

(Week 1 featured; Kenzie Wruble from High Plains; Cameran Jansky of Exeter-Milligan and Chloe Sandell of Cross County)

Masa Scheierman, SR., York High School-OH

At 6-1, York’s Masa Scheierman led all of Class B in kills in 2020 with 516 winners. She holds the record at York High School and with every kill in 2021 that record will be broken.

She is one of the most versatile athletes on the court in the York coverage area and once her high school career comes to an end, she will be joining the South Dakota State Jackrabbits volleyball program.

Scheierman’s dominance is not limited to her offense. She was second on the team in digs with 307 and is the current record holder at York. Another record which will change with every ball that Scheierman scoops up this year.