YNT Area’s Top Returning Volleyball Players

YORK - The 2021 High School volleyball season is just around the corner as most York News-Times coverage area teams will be seeing action for the first time on Thursday, August 26.
For the next three weeks, the News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2020 and post-season accolades.
This is the second of three installments.
(Week 1 featured; Kenzie Wruble from High Plains; Cameran Jansky of Exeter-Milligan and Chloe Sandell of Cross County)
Masa Scheierman, SR., York High School-OH
At 6-1, York’s Masa Scheierman led all of Class B in kills in 2020 with 516 winners. She holds the record at York High School and with every kill in 2021 that record will be broken.
She is one of the most versatile athletes on the court in the York coverage area and once her high school career comes to an end, she will be joining the South Dakota State Jackrabbits volleyball program.
Scheierman’s dominance is not limited to her offense. She was second on the team in digs with 307 and is the current record holder at York. Another record which will change with every ball that Scheierman scoops up this year.
She was a Lincoln Journal Star Third Team Super State selection and Class B first team pick in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln papers.
“She is a defensive asset in the back row,” said York head coach Chris Ericson at the end of the 2020 season. “She could put up a solid block and she was an excellent team leader.”
Scheierman had 54 blocks to go along with her team high 38 ace serves.
Shyanne Anderson, SO., Cross County-S
In her first varsity volleyball game in 2020, Cross County freshman Shyanne Anderson logged seven kills and 11 set assists in the Cougars game with Fullerton.
Anderson went on to finish the season with 38 kills and was the team’s leading setter with 636 assists. She was also the Cougars top server with 40 aces, her season high coming against Exeter-Milligan with five. She added 35 blocks (fourth on the team), with a season high of four against Wood River.
On defense she scooped up 204 digs with 16 against the Aquinas Monarchs and her season high in assists also came against the Monarchs with 41.
She was a first team Crossroads Conference selection and an honorable mention in the final York News-Times All-Area picks.
Kylie Mersch, SR., Hampton- OH
One of the leaders on the Hampton Hawks volleyball team in 2020 was junior Kylie Mersch.
At the end of the season Mersch’s effort on the court were recognized by the Crossroads Conference with an honorable mention selection. The junior was also an honorable mention in both the Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald in Class D2 and was an All-Area selection in the York News-Times.
Mersch finished the year with 175 kills in what was a balanced Hampton attack at the net; she served up 33 aces and added 156 digs.
Head coach Diane Torson said the Mersch competed in every game for the Hawks.
“Kylie played in all six rotations,” said Torson. She is a competitor and she found ways to get kills.