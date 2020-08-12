YORK-– On Thursday, August 27, several area volleyball teams will get their 2020 season underway.
For the next five weeks, the York News-Times will be breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats and post season accolades earned during the 2019 season.
Two players each week from the 10 schools in the coverage area will be featured with comments from coaches following the 2019 season, along with last year’s stats and expectations for the upcoming year.
This is installment four of five. The order of the athletes was chosen at random.
The first three installments featured Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld; Exeter-Milligan’s Emma Olsen; York’s Addison Legg; Cross County’s Erica Stratman; McCool Junction’s Olivia Johnson and Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer.
Masa Scheierman, JR., York- (OH)
During her first two seasons on the court for the York Dukes, 6-foot outside hitter Masa Scheierman has made her presence known among the schools on the Dukes schedule.
She is a dual threat for the York team as she can strike from anywhere on the court.
“She is a threat in all locations on the court as a hitter, as well as a defender,” said York head coach Chris Ericson following the 2019 season. “She is the type of player that makes everyone around her better. Masa had a fantastic sophomore season.”
Through her first two years on the court she is the Dukes all-time leader in digs with 626, 371 of those last year that set a single-season record at York.
She hammered an area high 394 kills and will go into her junior season needing just 393 to eclipse the 1,000 mark for her career.
She was in double digits in kills 22 times with a season high 25 against both Columbus and Northwest. Of her 53 blocks six came against both Columbus and Seward and she also kicked in 39 ace serves.
The junior-to-be was a York News-Times All-Area captain; Central Conference first team and Omaha World-Herald Class B honorable mention.
Brianna Wilshusen, SR., High Plains–(OH)
One of several reasons the High Plains Storm volleyball team posted their first winning season in many years was the consistent of play of junior Brianna Wilshusen.
The 5-foot 8-inch outside hitter led the team in kills with 187, with a season high of 13 coming against Riverside early in the year. She will open her senior year with a career 381 kills and 297 digs.
She was also the team leader in digs with 237, with a season best of 21 coming in the team’s final game of 2019 against Twin River.
Last year’s head coach Rachel Hermansen said this about her at the end of the 2019 season. “Brianna is a player who has the best hustle and has been a huge asset for this team this year.”
In the serve-receive game, Wilshusen was 229 of 253 and she averaged 8.4 per match.
She also recorded 18 ace serves.
At the end of the 2019 season she was a York News-Times All-Area selection and both honorable mention in the Crossroads Conference and Class D1 in the Omaha World-Herald.
