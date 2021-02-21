YNT area has three state champions

OMAHA — The York News-Times’ coverage area had four wrestlers competing for a gold medal on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, including York’s Kobe Lyons, Cross County/Osceola’s Kyle Sterup and Cameron Graham and Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer.

When the heavyweight matches were completed at around 10:30 p.m., the YNT area had three state champions. Lyons, Graham and Fehlhafer were all wearing gold around their neck following the tournament.

Lyons is the first state champ from York since 2018, when Scott Fulsos won the Class B 145-pound title. Lyons beat Plattsmouth’s Josh Colgrove 3-2 to win the B 160-pound championship. Lyons is a Chadron State College wrestling commit and finished his season undefeated at 41-0.

Graham became CCO’s first state champ in the consolidated team’s history after pinning Central City’s Tanner Schneiderheinz in 3 minutes, 18 seconds in the C 152-pound title match. Graham, a junior, ends his campaign at 48-3.

Fehlhafer, a heavyweight, was one of the last wrestlers to compete on Saturday, well past 10 p.m. The Centennial junior won his state title via pin as well, in 4:18 over Norfolk Catholic’s Isaac Wilcox. Fehlhafer went 4-0 in his tournament, with all four wins coming by pin. He ends his season 52-5.