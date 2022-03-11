YNT area girls teams go combined 119-118 in hoops on season

YORK – Of the 10 area York News-Times coverage schools, four made the district finals with only the York Dukes advancing to the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament this past week.

The Dukes stay in Lincoln was short-lived however as they experienced their worst game shooting the basketball and ended their year with a 43-22 loss to the Norris Titans and finished with a 21-5 record.

The other three area schools who were within one game of advancing to state were the McCool Junction Mustangs (16-7), the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (18-10) and the Centennial Broncos who finished 9-16.

The Cross County Cougars ended with a record of 19-7 and a loss in the subdistrict finals. The Heartland Huskies (4-17) also made the finals of the subdistricts losing to McCool Junction.

A rocky start had the Fillmore Central Panthers battling to get back to .500 all year, but came up short with a mark of 11-14, Hampton went 9-12. High Plains finished up 8-14 and Nebraska Lutheran had a record of 4-16.

When you add up all the numbers, the teams combined to go 119-118 on the year.

In the final stats, you can find McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates in five of the seven categories listed. She finished leading the area at 18.3 points per game and had the top free throw percentage with .797. The sophomore was second in assists (3.7), second in steals (4.1) and third in 3-point shooting percentage at .315.

Hampton’s Zaya Stuart and Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky, both seniors, shared the top mark in rebounding with 8.2 boards per game and Nebraska Lutheran senior Sophia Helwig topped the area in steals at 4.7 per game.

York’s Kiersten Portwine, a sophomore, finished knocking down 41-112 3-point attempts for a .366 average and that led the area players. Yates of McCool hit the most 3-point makes at 57 this season.

The top offensive team scoring wise was the McCool Junction Mustangs who averaged 47 points per game with Fillmore Central a close second with 46.7 points. The York Dukes averaged 45.6 and finished third.

Here are the final stats for the York News-Times leader board.

Scoring- Top 10

1. McKenna Yates So. McCool Junction 18.3

2. Lexi Theis Sr. Fillmore Central 16.2

3. Lily Otte Jr. Nebraska Lutheran 12.5

4. Cameran Jansky Sr. Exeter-Milligan 12.0

Zaya Stuart Sr. Hampton 12.0

6. Hailey Lindburg Jr. High Plains 10.9

7. Abby Nichols Sr. Fillmore Central 9.4

8. Anna Briggs Jr. York 9.2

Faith Engle Jr. Fillmore Central 9.2

10. Lillian Dose Jr. Hampton 9.0

Rebounding- Top 10

1. Zaya Stuart Sr. Hampton 8.2

Cameran Jansky Sr. Exeter-Milligan 8.2

3. Masa Scheierman Sr. York 8.0

4. Rylee Ackerson Fr. High Plains 7.0

5. Nevaeh Lukassen So. Hampton 6.4

6. Jasmine Turrubiates Jr. Exeter-Milligan 6.1

7. Courtney Carlstrom Fr. High Plains 6.0

Anna Briggs Jr. York 6.0

9. Kylie Mersch Sr. Hampton 5.8

10. Lexi Theis Sr. Fillmore Central 5.6

Assists- Per Game

1. Kylie Mersch Sr. Hampton 5.1

2. McKenna Yates So. McCool Junction 3.7

3. Destiny Shepherd Sr. York 3.4

4. Lillian Dose Jr. Hampton 2.8

5. Shyanne Anderson So. Cross County 2.5

Steals-Per Game

1. Sophia Helwig Sr. Nebraska Lutheran 4.7

2. McKenna Yates So. McCool Junction 4.1

3. Cameran Jansky Sr. Exeter-Milligan 3.5

Lillian Dose Jr. Hampton 3.5

5. Jadon Hess Jr. McCool Junction 2.9

FG%- (minimum of 30 attempts)-Top 5

1. Malorie Staskal So. EM 23-42 .548

2. Haileigh Moutray Sr. CC 24-49 .490

3. Masa Scheierman Sr. York 82-168 .488

4. Lexi Theis Sr. FC 131-273 .480

5. Jayden Fellows Jr. CC 22-47 .468

3-Point%- (minimum of 20 shots)- Top 5

1. Kiersten Portwine So. York 41-112 .366

2. Savannah Horne So. CENT 13-41 .317

3. McKenna Yates So. MCJ 57-181 .315

4. Mattie Pohl Sr. York 23-74 .311

5. Hailey Lindburg Jr. HP 36-116 .310

Free Throw %-(minimum of 25 FT’s)- Top 10

1. McKenna Yates So. MCJ 59-74 .797

2. Mattie Pohl Sr. York 43-56 .768

3. Shyanne Anderson So. CC 40-53 .755

4. Lexi Theis Sr. FC 122-166 .735

5. Zaya Stuart Sr. HMP 60-84 .714

6. Masa Scheierman Sr. York 30-44 .682

7. Lilly Peterson So. CC 37-55 .673

8. Chloe Sandell Sr. CC 64-99 .646

9. BriAnn Stutzman So. MCJ 38-59 .644

10. Abby Nichols Sr. FC 46-72 .639