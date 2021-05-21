YNT-area Class D teams get in day 1 at state track

OMAHA-McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville came into Thursday’s final of the Class D 800 at Omaha Burke Stadium with the best time among the competitors in the finals field.
Neville ran a 2:01.18 earlier this year and despite falling short of that time in the final, his 2:01.36 was three seconds better than the second place mark of Osmond’s Johnson Chishiba who was clocked at 2:04.50.
Following the win by Neville, the Mustangs took the lead in team scoring, but just didn’t have enough as they finished in fifth place with 30 points.
Behind three individual championships from Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney in the 100, 200 and 400 the Bulldogs were crowned Class D champions with 46 points.
Mullen was second with 37; Riverside was third with 36 and Betrand finished in fourth with 33. Exeter-Milligan finished 34th with five points.
Neville also picked up three points with a fifth place effort in the 1600 as he ran his best time of the year in the race with a 4:42.48. The Mustangs’ Jacob Brugger was 14th with his PR of the season as he was clocked at 4:54.52 and Anton Tachynskyi finished 21st with a time of 5:07.94.
Senior Kaden Kirkpatrick mustered up a throw of 50-10 ½ in the shot to go along with his third place in the discus from Wednesday.
Exeter-Milligan senior Casey Jindra was clocked at 11.34 in the finals of the 100. That time matched his best of the season. Jindra took fourth accounting for all the Timberwolves scoring in the state meet.
Both High Plains and McCool Junction had foursomes competing in the 4x100 relay.
High Plains took 10th with a time of 45.84. That team consisted of Tanner Wood, Lane Urkoski, Trevor Carlstrom and Javier Moreno.
McCool’s foursome of Ryland Garretson, Owen McDonald, Cainan Lovan and Neville was clocked at 46.10. They had a problem on the final exchange.
Wood competed for the Storm in the pole vault, where he cleared 12-0 and finished just out of the medals in ninth place.
The Mustang 4x400 relay of Garretson, McDonald, Trenton Orlando and Trent Neville finished up the competition in 15th place.
On the girls’ side, the best finish of the day went to Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky with a fifth place effort in the 800 in 2:29.31. That was Jansky’s top time of the season. In that same race, McCool Junction’s Jadon Hess was 12th with a time of 2:32.48. That was also her best effort of the season.
In the 1600, McCool Junction’s Aly Plock (5:44.85), edged Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik for sixth place. Papik was clocked at 5:45.01. Both girls set PRs.