YNT-area Class D teams get in day 1 at state track

OMAHA-McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville came into Thursday’s final of the Class D 800 at Omaha Burke Stadium with the best time among the competitors in the finals field.

Neville ran a 2:01.18 earlier this year and despite falling short of that time in the final, his 2:01.36 was three seconds better than the second place mark of Osmond’s Johnson Chishiba who was clocked at 2:04.50.

Following the win by Neville, the Mustangs took the lead in team scoring, but just didn’t have enough as they finished in fifth place with 30 points.

Behind three individual championships from Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney in the 100, 200 and 400 the Bulldogs were crowned Class D champions with 46 points.

Mullen was second with 37; Riverside was third with 36 and Betrand finished in fourth with 33. Exeter-Milligan finished 34th with five points.

Neville also picked up three points with a fifth place effort in the 1600 as he ran his best time of the year in the race with a 4:42.48. The Mustangs’ Jacob Brugger was 14th with his PR of the season as he was clocked at 4:54.52 and Anton Tachynskyi finished 21st with a time of 5:07.94.