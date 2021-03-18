YHS totes 20 Dukes to Concordia indoor invite

SEWARD – The score was York athletes 20, spectators 0 in Thursday’s indoor track and field meet at Concordia University.

Coach Darrel Branz was allowed to bring only 20 kids from his fill-the-bus squads. Still that was better than spectators fared; they were locked out entirely. As a result, Duke action on the track and cheering from the stands were noticeably spare.

The Dukes crowned a meet champion when Brynn Hirschfeld raced first to the finish in the 800, beating a field of 21 other runners in 2:25.44. Maddie Portwine followed her teammate across the finish line in third (2:29.71).

Ditto for Colin Pinneo and Kassidy Stuckey. Pinneo ran 4:50.16 to beat all comers in the open 1600 for boys and freshman Stuckey did likewise on the distaff side of the metric mile (5:28.33).

Melanie Driewer, a junior, and sophomore Morgan Driewer owned the pole vault for York. Melanie won the event with a vault of 9-even while Morgan followed in third (8-6).

Top-10 finishes were turned in by Jamie Hoblyn with third in the discus. Her best effort soared 114-10. Sophomore Addison Cotton finished eighth in the discus (88-5) and senior Nema Stracener was 10th (85-10). Hoblyn also finished 10th in the shot put at 29-10 ½.