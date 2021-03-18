YHS totes 20 Dukes to Concordia indoor invite

SEWARD – The score was York athletes 20, spectators 0 in Thursday’s indoor track and field meet at Concordia University.
Coach Darrel Branz was allowed to bring only 20 kids from his fill-the-bus squads. Still that was better than spectators fared; they were locked out entirely. As a result, Duke action on the track and cheering from the stands were noticeably spare.
The Dukes crowned a meet champion when Brynn Hirschfeld raced first to the finish in the 800, beating a field of 21 other runners in 2:25.44. Maddie Portwine followed her teammate across the finish line in third (2:29.71).
Ditto for Colin Pinneo and Kassidy Stuckey. Pinneo ran 4:50.16 to beat all comers in the open 1600 for boys and freshman Stuckey did likewise on the distaff side of the metric mile (5:28.33).
Melanie Driewer, a junior, and sophomore Morgan Driewer owned the pole vault for York. Melanie won the event with a vault of 9-even while Morgan followed in third (8-6).
Top-10 finishes were turned in by Jamie Hoblyn with third in the discus. Her best effort soared 114-10. Sophomore Addison Cotton finished eighth in the discus (88-5) and senior Nema Stracener was 10th (85-10). Hoblyn also finished 10th in the shot put at 29-10 ½.
Wyatt Collingham flew to third in the pole vault. Opening height was 8-feet, however the senior bided his time until the bar went to 11-6. He cleared that height and 12-even to finish behind only Caden Carson of Aurora (13-6) and Seward’s Scott Knott (13-0).
Collingham also made the finals and ran eighth in the 60-meter dash where he stopped time in 12 seconds flat. He was 10th running the 200 where he covered the distance in 24.92.
The Duke girls finished fourth in the meet-opening 4x800 relay behind Kiersten Portwine, Emory Conrad and Cailey Faust with Emma Snider on the anchor leg.
In the long jump, Duke seniors Kirby Linhart and Jonathan Newman landed ninth and 10th, respectively, with marks of 19-5 ¼ and19-1 ½. Linhart tacked on seventh with a mark of 38-9 in the triple jump.
The Duke boys and girls will visit the Fairbury Invite on Saturday, March 27 for an outdoor meet.