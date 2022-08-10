YHS sports booster club will host annual golf tourney

YORK – The York High School Booster Club’s annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the York Country Club. The four-person scramble tees off at noon, and entry cost is $200 per team or $50 per golfer.

The cost covers 18 holes of golf and cart fees in addition to lunch, team mulligans and prizes for winners and runners-up. Each hole will also have a flag prize, and there will be a drawing for additional prizes.

Contact the York Country Club Pro Shop at 362-3721 to register a team. The deadline for entries is Saturday, Sept. 3.

All proceeds from the event directly go to York High School to help fund YHS athletics. Contact Scott Koch at 362-6067 with any questions.

In case of inclement weather, the tournament’s make-up day is Sunday, Sept. 25.