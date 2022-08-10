 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YHS sports booster club will host annual golf tourney

  • 0

YORK – The York High School Booster Club’s annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the York Country Club. The four-person scramble tees off at noon, and entry cost is $200 per team or $50 per golfer.

The cost covers 18 holes of golf and cart fees in addition to lunch, team mulligans and prizes for winners and runners-up. Each hole will also have a flag prize, and there will be a drawing for additional prizes.

Contact the York Country Club Pro Shop at 362-3721 to register a team. The deadline for entries is Saturday, Sept. 3.

All proceeds from the event directly go to York High School to help fund YHS athletics. Contact Scott Koch at 362-6067 with any questions.

In case of inclement weather, the tournament’s make-up day is Sunday, Sept. 25.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Thompson, Purdy both taking snaps with No. 1s, and three more Husker takeaways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News