YHS All Sports Awards Ceremony set for Friday

Basketball: district champions; state qualifier; team captain; LJS Academic All-State; NSAA Academic All-State; York News-Times All-Area (co-captain); YNT Athlete of the Week; Omaha World-Herald Third Team Super State; First Team All-State Class B in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star; Nebraska Coaches Association all-star team; Striv all-star team selection; first team Central Conference.

Track: Team captain; fourth in school history in the 1600 meters; 10th all-time in the 3200; ranked as high as No. 1 in Class B in the 1600; rated as high as No. 2 in the 3200; also rated as high as No. 1 in the 4x800 meter relay in the Omaha World-Herald state leader board; finished in fourth place at Nebraska Track and Field Festival in the 1600.