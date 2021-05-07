YHS All Sports Awards Ceremony set for Friday

YORK — York High School will hold their All Sports Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 7 at7p.m. in the main gym at York High School.
The Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced at that time along with several other athletic awards.
York High School Outstanding Male Athletes
Chase Xavier Collingham
Parents: Mark and Cheri Collingham
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Senior Man of the Year; football all-district honorable mention; lettered in football, basketball and soccer; 100% Award; York News-Times All-Area honorable mention; best teammate award in football; NSAA Academic All-State in football and basketball; Central Conference runner-up in soccer; basketball and soccer team captain; NCPA Academic All-State.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Freshman Spirit Scholar; Sophomore Most Representative; junior season basketball letter winner; sophomore/junior football letter winner; sophomore/junior letter winner in soccer; Academic all-conference in football and basket and soccer NSAA Academic All-State; Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State; District football champions both freshman and sophomore seasons; state playoffs in football both freshman and sophomore years; freshman season Class B State Football Champions; basketball conference runner-up both freshman and sophomore years; district champions both freshman and sophomore years; state qualifiers in basketball and Class B State Champions in basketball freshman year. High distinction honor roll all semesters.
Future college/ plans: Plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pursue a degree in Pre-Medicine.
Wyatt Collingham
Parents: Aaron and Ann Collingham
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: All State honorable mention in Class B; York News-Times All-Area; honorable mention all-district; 2020 Hitman Award and letter winner.
Track: Letter winner
Academics: Honor roll
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: Four time letter winner, (three at York-1 year at Centennial); 2017 Class C State runner-up at Centennial; 2018 Class B state quarter finalists and Class B district champion.
Wrestling: Two-time letter winner (1 each at Centennial and York)
Track: Class B state track qualifier in the 4x100 relay; Class C state track, eighth in the pole vault/also 4x100 relay qualifier; Class C district runner-up in the pole vault; four-time letter winner.
Academics: Honor roll.
Future college/ plans: I plan to attend Missouri Western State to major in Biology and play football.
Chase Cotton
Parents: Kim Hirschfeld-Cotton and Tuff Cotton
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: Team captain; Lincoln Journal Star all-state Class B honorable mention; York News-Times All-Area honorable mention and a four-year letter winner,
Wrestling: Central Conference 195 pound champion; district runner-up at 195; state qualifier and fourth place state medalist; NeWrestle All-State Mullet Team; York News-Times All-Area and varsity letter.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: York News-Times Athlete of the Week during junior season. Football letter winner both sophomore and junior season.
Wrestling: Central Conference runner-up at 170 pounds sophomore year; district runner-up sophomore season; fourth place in districts at 160 pounds junior year; state qualifier sophomore, junior and season years; YNT All-Area both as a sophomore and a junior; NeWrestle all-state honorable mention both sophomores and junior year; Nebraska’s Disney Dual team sophomore season; letter winner, freshman, sophomore and junior years.
Future college/plans: Plans to attend Northeast Community College and study Diversified Agriculture and Agronomy
Jake Erwin
Parents: Joe and Sara Erwin
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: Team MVP; all-district first team; team captain; all-state honorable in the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star; York News-Times Athlete of the Week; Academic All-State; York News-Times All-Area and Sertoma Award winner and letter winner.
Basketball: First Team Central Conference; all-state honorable mention both OWH and LJS; YNT All-Area; Sertoma Award winner; Academic All-State; team captain and letter winner.
Soccer: Team captain; 100 % Award; letter winner and Central Conference team runner-up.
Honor roll all semesters and Most Representatives.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: District champions (9,10); state playoffs (9-10); state champions in Class B freshman season; all-state honorable mention (11). Letter winner (10,11)
Basketball: State Tournament (9,10); state champion in class B (9); Third team Central Conference (11); academic all-state (11,12). Letter winner (10-11); Holiday Tournament Champion (9.10).
Soccer: All Central Conference honorable mention (10); most improved player (10); Most Representative (9); Spirit Scholar (10); Man of the Year (11); letter winner (10.11).
Future college/Plans
Plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pursue a degree in Veterinary Science
Thomas Ivey
Parents: Dana and Barbra Ivey
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Football: Honorable mention York News-Times All-Area; Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention and all-district honorable mention. Letter my senior year.
Wrestling: All Central Conference first team selection and YNT All-Area selection; conference and district champion; state qualifier and fifth place medalists in Class B at 126 pounds.
Soccer: Sertoma Award winner and letter winner.
Academics: NSC/NSAA Multi Activity Student Award, honor roll every quarter.
Career athletic/Academic accomplishments
Football: Three-year varsity letter winner in football; district champions (9,10); State Class B champions (9); the all important winning field goal against Seward.
Wrestling: Four year varsity letter winner; Four time state qualifier; Two time state fifth place medalist; two-time Central Conference champion; one time district champion, two year; 170 varsity wins.
NSAA Academic All-State (11,12); NEwrestle All-Team honorable mention (10,11.12); LJS Academic All-State (10,11); NEwrestle all-sophomore honorable mention.
Soccer: All Central Conference honorable mention (10); LJS Academic All-State (11).
Future college/plans: I will be attending Concordia University and majoring in Ag Business or Ag Education. I signed to wrestle for the Bulldogs. My plans are to work in the Ag field in sales of business management or teach Ag science in high school. I hope to also coach wrestling or other sports.
Erin Case
Parents- Todd and Carri Case
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Volleyball
Co-Captain; York News-Times All Area; Central Conference second team; Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald Class B all-state honorable mention; also district champions and state qualifiers.
Tennis
York No. 1 Doubles team with Natalie Rockenbach current record of 24-1 as of 4-29-21. First Place York Invite; First Place Crusader Invite and Hastings Tiger Invite.
Academic
NSAA Believers and Achievers- school winner.
Heisman High School- school winner.
Career Athletic/Academic Accomplishments
Athletic
Played varsity volleyball as a freshman; started sophomore through senior season; YNT All Area Team honorable mention as a sophomore and Central Conference honorable mention my sophomore season. Co-Captain as a junior; YNT All Area, all conference second team; LJS and OWH all-state honorable mention and district runner-up. Three-year letter winner in volleyball and four-year letter winner in tennis. Placed sixth at state in No. 2 doubles my sophomore season.
Academics
NSAA Academic All-State as a junior.
Future plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in Computer Science
Addison Legg
Parents- Shannon and Nicole Legg
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state honorable mention in volleyball; Central Conference second team; York News-Times All-Area Volleyball; Academic All State volleyball; letter winner in both volleyball and tennis.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Junior year-Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State volleyball, basketball and tennis. Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star all-state honorable mention in volleyball; NCPA All-State Basketball; letter winner in volleyball, basketball and tennis.
Future plans: Attend Wayne State College dental hygiene program
*********************************************************************
Maddie Portwine
Parents- Greg and Stacy Portwine
Senior year athletics / academic accomplishments
Volleyball: district champions; state qualifier; LJS Academic All-State.
Basketball: district champions; state qualifier; team captain; LJS Academic All-State; NSAA Academic All-State; York News-Times All-Area (co-captain); YNT Athlete of the Week; Omaha World-Herald Third Team Super State; First Team All-State Class B in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star; Nebraska Coaches Association all-star team; Striv all-star team selection; first team Central Conference.
Track: Team captain; fourth in school history in the 1600 meters; 10th all-time in the 3200; ranked as high as No. 1 in Class B in the 1600; rated as high as No. 2 in the 3200; also rated as high as No. 1 in the 4x800 meter relay in the Omaha World-Herald state leader board; finished in fourth place at Nebraska Track and Field Festival in the 1600.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Volleyball (9,10,11,12): District champions (12); state qualifier (12); LJS Academic All-State (11, 12).
Basketball (9,10,11,12): District champions (12); state qualifier (12); team captain (9-11,12); LJS Academic All-State (11,12); NSAA Academic All-State (11,12); YNT All-Area all four years; YNT Athlete of the week several times; all-conference second team (9,10); LJS and OWH honorable mention (9,10); LJS and OWH second team all-state (11); first team all-conference (11,12).
Track: Crossroads Conference champion in the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters (9); Class C district champion in the 1600 and 3200 (9); state qualifier (9,10); state medalist in the 3200 meter run (9,10); state medalist in the 1600 meter run (9,10), Class B State runner-up in the 1600 in 2019; NSAA Academic all-state (11); LJS Academic All-State (11); YNT Athlete of the week (9,10); Central Conference champion in the 3200 (10); Class B district champion in the 3200 (10); lettered all four years.
Future plans: Plans to attend the University of Nebraska to major in Biological Sciences and run track for the Huskers.
Natalie Rockenbach
Parents: Paul and Susan Rockenbach
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Volleyball: Letter winner; state qualifying team and district champions; Finished with a record of 27-9.
Tennis: Letter winner; current record at No. 1 doubles 24-1; have won three invites.
Academic: High distinction honor roll; NSAA Academic All-State.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Volleyball: four-year letter winner; three years as a starter on the Dukes team. Finished career with 1,240 set assists.
Tennis: four-year letter winner; placed sixth at the Class B State championships as a sophomore in No. 2 doubles and finished sophomore season with a record of 25-11.
Academic: High distinction honor roll all four years; 4.0 GPA; Academic letter winner all four year and Lincoln Journal Star academic all-state junior year.
Future plans: Attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and pursue a degree in Elementary Education.
Meaghan Rowe
Parents: Rusty and Kim Rowe
Senior year athletic/academic accomplishments
Softball: Sertoma Award winner; varsity letter winner; team MVP Award; Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention and York News-Times All-Area.
Basketball: Sertoma Award winner; varsity letter winner; district champions and state qualifier.
Tennis: Sertoma Award winner and varsity letter winner.
Career athletic/academic accomplishments
Softball: varsity letter winner (10,11,12); first team Central Conference (10); third team all-conference (11,12); Omaha World-Herald second team Class B (10); Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention (10,12)
Basketball: varsity letter winner (10,11,12)
National Honor Society; Academic Letter (10,11); Academic All-State (11).
Future plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in Graphic Design