YORK – Just four of the 10 local coverage teams offered girls’ wrestling this season.

York, Fillmore Central, High Plains fielded teams of their own, while the Centennial girls joined forces with Milford and Seward.

York sent two girls to the state wrestling championships and Fillmore Central one, with a third York girl missing by one win and High Plains’ only representative, Dakota Gress, also one win away from a February trip to the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

High Plains actually had girls wrestling last year when Allie Burks qualified for the state tournament and came within one win of medaling. Burk was the pioneer so-to-speak of area girls wrestling and she finished her senior season with a record of 19-11 in the 165-pound bracket.

So with a year in the books for the Dukes and the Panthers, what did the coaches have to say about how the season went? And what does the future hold?

York coach Chad Mattox saw growth and he feels that it was a success.

“I think our season went well. Almost every girl that started the season finished it. We saw some real growth out of our wrestlers as well,” Mattox commented. “The girls did a fantastic job of learning the technique, working through tough situations, and finding a way to win more than we lose.”

Mattox also said that it was a learning curve for not only the girls but for the coaches as well.

“I think what I learned this season is that there are some real differences in girls wrestling in comparison to boys wrestling,” Mattox said. “Yes the rules are the same but there are different techniques and strategies that work better on the girls side. We will continue to find out what works for our athletes.”

Fillmore Central head coach Jeff Wusk said that this was the year the foundation was laid.

“As we reflect on the first year of girls wrestling we had a great start to the new program. Now the foundation is laid for future years,” Wusk stated. “All of the girls showed tremendous growth and improvement throughout the year. We recognize that girls wrestle differently than boys and needed to adapt some moves to fit their bodies and their flexibility.”

Wusk also added that the season was not without some adversities and that this is an emotional sport.

“I enjoyed taking this opportunity coaching a new sport and building relationships,” Wusk said. “Despite battling through some injuries, the girls saw some success and as custom to an emotional sport, we experienced many joys and some tears. I’m excited to see more growth next year. The numbers in girls wrestling will continue to grow. We are looking to have 15-17 girls out next year.”

Mattox also feels the numbers will continue to grow at York as well.

“I think the girls wrestling team can really grow in numbers if we make a solid effort at recruiting girls and giving them realistic reasons as to why to come out for the sport. All girls can compete in wrestling, there are fourteen different weight classes that girls can be at, and each girl is in charge of their status for varsity or junior varsity,” Mattox explained. “I think it is realistic to expect 15-20 girls out for wrestling next year at YHS and we will need to be prepared with enough coaches and wrestling space to accommodate that interest.”