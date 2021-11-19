YC Panther women overwhelmed by Kansas Wesleyan in hoops

YORK – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes strolled into the Freeman Center and handed the York College Panthers their third straight defeat on Wednesday evening, controlling the game from wire to wire in a 67-44 win.

The Coyotes raced out of the gate, scorching the nets to the tune of an 18-point first-quarter outburst on 50 percent shooting – including 80 percent from beyond the arc. York, meanwhile, came up firing blanks. The Panthers shot a dismal 16.7 percent from the floor in the opening quarter and trailed 18-10 through the game’s first 10 minutes.

Kansas Wesleyan expanded its lead with another 17 points in the second quarter, while the Coyotes’ defense held York to just eight points in the period en route to a 35-18 halftime advantage. A 25-8 Kansas Wesleyan third quarter effectively put the game out of reach, but the Panthers outscored the Coyotes 18-7 in the final 10 minutes to provide the 67-44 final margin.

Amanda Hill paced Kansas Wesleyan with 17 points to lead all scorers. The senior shot 7-of-10 from the field and made three of four three-point attempts. Gabby Mureeba added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-of-3 from deep), LaMyah Ricks dumped in 13 and Caila Hill scored 11 as four Coyotes finished in double figures.