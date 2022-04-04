Yates wins twice, helps boost McCool girls to third at Friend

FRIEND – Powered by a strong day from sophomore McKenna Yates, the McCool Junction girls finished third behind Sterling and Meridian on Monday at the Meridian Invite in Friend.

Yates scored 34 of the Mustangs’ 93 points. McCool Junction came up five points shy of Sterling, while Meridian cruised to the team title with 120 points.

Three other area teams competed, as Exeter-Milligan, High Plains and Hampton battled it out against the rest of the field. Full team scores were not provided.

Yates opened her outing by claiming gold in the high jump. The sophomore passed the bar on her final attempt at 4-10 to win the event, then cleared 5-01 before coming up just short at 5-02. Yates picked up a second gold medal on the track in the 400-meter run, where she clocked in at 1:04.01.

In addition to her two wins, Yates added a silver in the 200 and bronze in the 100 behind Sterling’s Dakotah Ludemann who won both events.

The Mustangs also found success in the distance races, where Payton Gerken swept the 1600 and 3200. She crossed the tape in the 1600 in 6:07.51, more than a half-minute ahead of the rest of the field.

Gerken finished the 3200 in 13:12.78, while McCool Junction teammates Sara Weisheit and Carryna Light placed third and fifth, respectively. Weisheit also scored a point with a sixth-place finish in the 1600.

McCool Junction performed well in the relays, as the Mustangs took silver in the 4x800 and bronze in each of the 4x100 and 4x400.

In the field, Anna Vodicka cleared 8-06 in the pole vault to take bronze and Madilyn Stacy added a pair of fifth-place finishes in the jumping events. The senior recorded a distance of 14-08¾ in the long jump and leapt 29-09 in the triple jump.

A shorthanded Exeter-Milligan did not field any relay teams at the Meridian Invite, but the Timberwolves who did make the trip found success across the board.

Jozie Kanode cleared the bar at 9 feet in the pole vault to win silver for the T-Wolves. The junior added a fifth-place finish in the 100-hurdles.

Exeter-Milligan notched a second runner-up in the 1600, which junior Jasmine Turrubiates ran in 6:41.05. Sophomore Malorie Staskal scored twice for the Timberwolves. She ran the 400 in 1:09.48 and clocked in at 54.68 seconds in the 300-hurdles to place fourth in both events.

Macy Miller performed solidly in multiple events for Hampton, as she finished sixth in the 800 and high jump and fifth in the 1600. Lillian Dose won bronze in the shot put, where the junior tossed the sphere 30-10.

The Hawks’ other points came in the 4x800 and 4x100, where they placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

High Plains’ best finish came in the triple jump, where junior Kenzie Wruble took bronze with a distance of 31-0½. Elsewhere, Emily Ackerson hurled the discus 98-02 to place fourth and Alexis Kalkwarf finished fifth in the 300-hurdles.

The Storm also notched a fourth-place finish in the 4x400.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 13.54; 3. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 14.00

200 – 1. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 28.60; 2. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 29.33

400 – 1. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 1:04.01; 4. Malorie Staskal, Exeter-Milligan, 1:09.48

800 – 1. Evelyn Woitalewicz, Meridian, 2:45.64; 6. Macy Miller, Hampton, 2:56.37

1600 – 1. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 6:07.51; 2. Jasmine Turrubiates, Exeter-Milligan, 6:41.05; 5. Macy Miller, Hampton, 7:01.02; 6. Sara Weisheit, McCool Junction, 7:13.79

3200 – 1. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 13:12.78; 3. Sara Weisheit, McCool Junction, 15:38.84; 5. Carryna Light, McCool Junction, 16:28.71

100 Hurdles – 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling, 16.19; 5. Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 18.92

300 Hurdles – 1 Macy Richardson, Sterling, 47.18; 4. Malorie Staskal, Exeter-Milligan, 54.68; 5. Alexis Kalkwarf, High Plains, 57.30

4x100 – 1. Sterling, 55.46; 3. McCool Junction, 57.13; 5. Hampton, 1:03.78

4x400 – 1. Dorchester, 4:39.46; 3. McCool Junction, 4:46.61; 4. High Plains, 4:49.91

4x800 – 1. Meridian, 11:54.53; 2. McCool Junction, 12:09.21; 4. Hampton, 13:43.24

High Jump – 1. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 5-01; 6. Macy Miller, Hampton, 3-10

Pole Vault – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 10-04; 2. Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9-0; 3. Anna Vodicka, McCool Junction, 8-06

Long Jump – 1. Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 16-04; 5. Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction, 14-08¾

Triple Jump – 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling, 35-0; 3. Kenzie Wruble, High Plains, 31-0½; 5. Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction, 29-09

Shot Put – 1. JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 41-10; 3. Lillian Dose, Hampton, 30-10

Discus – 1. JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 123-11; 4. Emily Ackerson, High Plains, 98-02