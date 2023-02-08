MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Exeter-Milligan defense had no answer for McKenna Yates on Tuesday night, as the McCool Junction guard exploded for 35 points and sparked the Mustangs to a 65-31 rout in girls Crossroads Conference action.

McCool shot 25 of 50 from the floor as a team, but the offense flowed through Yates. The junior singlehandedly outscored the Timberwolves 35-31 and buried 15 of 20 (75%) shots from the floor.

BriAnn Stutzman joined Yates in double figures with 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 7 from three. The Mustangs finished 7 of 17 from beyond the arc for the game.

Behind them, Ella Clark netted eight points, Kaeli Meehan tallied five and Sara Weisheit added three. Shelby Bandt and Claire Brugger rounded out the offense with two and one point, respectively.

Exeter-Milligan was not as sharp offensively, connecting on just 11 of 39 (28%) shots and 2 of 15 treys. Savana Krupicka paced the T-Wolves with 15 points, Malorie Staskal followed with eight and Jasmine Turrubiates added four.

Rounding out the E-M offensive effort was Kiley Oldehoeft with two points and Olivea Swanson and Jozie Kanode with one each.

Jadon Hess pulled down six rebounds to lead McCool on the glass while Yates added five boards. Turrubiates and Oldehoeft each collected five rebounds to lead E-M.

Yates also dished out three assists, swiped four steals and blocked a shot as the junior left an impact all over the stat sheet.

The Mustangs improved to 19-2 on the season and saw their winning streak hit 12 games, while Exeter-Milligan fell to 4-17.