Yates powers Mustangs past Cougars

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On the first night of the high school basketball season, the Cross County defense had no answers for McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates.

The junior guard drilled 9 of 21 shots (43%) and canned 3 of 10 tries from downtown as she led all scorers with 28 points in the Mustangs’ 46-29 win.

McCool Junction didn’t have a reliable offense outside of Yates, shooting just 13 of 41 (32%) from the floor for the game. Shelby Bandt and BriAnn Stutzman both added five points for the hosts, while Sara Weisheit notched four and Ella Clark tallied three.

However, the Mustangs didn’t need a spectacular offensive showing Thursday night as they clamped down on the Cougars defensively for four quarters. Cross County shot a woeful 8 of 37 (22%) from the floor in the loss and made just 1 of 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Shyanne Anderson led Cross County with 12 points despite turning in a 2 of 10 outing from the floor. The junior did most of her damage at the charity stripe, where she went 7 for 9.

Sophomore Lindee Kelley shot 3 of 8 and finished with eight points for the Cougars, while freshman Ema Dickey notched four and Lilly Peterson added three. Adrienne Waller rounded out the offense with two points.

Bandt and Yates paced the Mustangs on the glass with eight and six rebounds, respectively, while Claire Brugger notched four. Peterson pulled down five boards to lead Cross County, followed by four apiece from Waller and Eden Peterson.

Yates notched three steals for McCool Junction, while Lilly Peterson and Anderson finished with three each for the Cougars.

McCool Junction returns to the court Saturday at Hampton, while Cross County took on Shelby-Rising City in its home opener Friday night.