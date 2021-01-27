Yates leads McCool Junction to Crossroads’ quarterfinals

OSCEOLA — This week’s snowstorm did its damage to the Crossroads Conference basketball tournament, which had its schedule revised twice since being forced to postpone its 5 and 7:30 p.m. games on Saturday.
The tournament resumed on Wednesday night at two locations — Shelby and Osceola. In Osceola, there was another force inflicting damage — McCool Junction freshman McKenna Yates on the Nebraska Lutheran Knights basketball team.
Yates, who came into the tournament averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.4 assists, led the Mustangs to a 39-24 blowout win over Lutheran with a game-high 21 points. The win advances the No. 5-seeded McCool Junction girls to the quarterfinals where they’ll play No. 4 Meridian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Shelby-Rising City High School.
It won’t be the first time McCool Junction and Meridian meet. The two tangled on Jan. 8 in Daykin, and Meridian won that matchup by six points, 38-32.
On Wednesday, it took a quarter for McCool Junction to settle in. The Knights, behind seven points from Jasmine Malchow, took a 9-3 lead early. Nearly all of the Knights’ points came after breaking McCool’s full-court pressure. But the Mustangs eventually found their footing and ended the opening quarter on a 6-0 run to tie the contest at 9-all heading into the second.
McCool Junction’s defense hunkered down and didn’t allow more than nine points in each of the final three quarters. While Yates scored four of her six first-quarter points at the free-throw line, her playmaking helped get others involved in the second.
Ashley Schulz netted six of her eight points in the second as McCool Junction outscored Nebraska Lutheran 11-6 in the quarter and took a 20-15 lead at halftime.
Yates sealed the win by scoring 11 points herself in the third. She connected on a couple layups where she sprinted the length of the court and showed off her range with a top-of-the-arc 3. Yates ended the third on a personal 9-2 run to help give the Mustangs a big 35-17 edge.
Nebraska Lutheran (2-10) 9 6 2 7 — 24
McCool Junction (11-4) 9 11 15 4 — 39
Nebraska Lutheran scoring: Jasmine Malchow 10, Natalie Hueske 4, Lily Otte 6, Sophia Helwig 2, Marissa Endorf 2.
McCool Junction scoring: McKenna Yates 21, Sara Weisheit 1, Jadon Hess 2, Ashley Schulz 8, Maegan Pinneo 3, Olivia Johnson 2, Chelsea Stutzman 2.