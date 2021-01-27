Yates leads McCool Junction to Crossroads’ quarterfinals

OSCEOLA — This week’s snowstorm did its damage to the Crossroads Conference basketball tournament, which had its schedule revised twice since being forced to postpone its 5 and 7:30 p.m. games on Saturday.

The tournament resumed on Wednesday night at two locations — Shelby and Osceola. In Osceola, there was another force inflicting damage — McCool Junction freshman McKenna Yates on the Nebraska Lutheran Knights basketball team.

Yates, who came into the tournament averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.4 assists, led the Mustangs to a 39-24 blowout win over Lutheran with a game-high 21 points. The win advances the No. 5-seeded McCool Junction girls to the quarterfinals where they’ll play No. 4 Meridian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Shelby-Rising City High School.

It won’t be the first time McCool Junction and Meridian meet. The two tangled on Jan. 8 in Daykin, and Meridian won that matchup by six points, 38-32.

On Wednesday, it took a quarter for McCool Junction to settle in. The Knights, behind seven points from Jasmine Malchow, took a 9-3 lead early. Nearly all of the Knights’ points came after breaking McCool’s full-court pressure. But the Mustangs eventually found their footing and ended the opening quarter on a 6-0 run to tie the contest at 9-all heading into the second.

