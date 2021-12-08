Yates, Bandt power McCool Junction girls in 63-23 shellacking of Giltner

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Eight minutes into Tuesday night’s girls basketball matchup between McCool Junction and Giltner, the host Mustangs already led 13-6. Things didn’t get much better for the visiting Hornets over the next three quarters, as McCool Junction scored 13 points or more in each period while shutting down the Giltner offense in a 63-23 pasting.

The sophomore trio of McKenna Yates, Shelby Bandt and Sara Weisheit led the Mustangs’ offensive charge.

Yates, who scored 29 in the season opener and 30 in a win against Hampton, churned out her lowest scoring output of the young season – but she still led all scorers with 19 points and nearly outscored Giltner by herself. Yates finished a sizzling 7-of-10 from the floor, including connecting on one of two attempts from beyond the arc, and drained all four of her attempts from the free-throw line.

Bandt shot 6-of-13 from the floor and poured in 14 points, while Weisheit notched 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Sophomore BriAnn Stutzman added nine points and buried two of four attempts from downtown, while Kaeli Meehan scored six, Chelsea Stutzman had three and Ane Camacho recorded two.