Yates and Gerken medal for McCool at state

OMAHA - McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates high jumped her way to the medal stand on Saturday with a final mark of 4-11 that was good enough to lock down a third place finish.

Yates was not the only Mustang to pick up a medal on Saturday as junior long distance runner Payton Gerken matched her fourth place finish in the 3200 from Friday with a fourth place effort in the 1600 in a time of 5:39.45. Exeter-Milligan junior Jasmine Turrubiates finished with a time of 6:36.92

Gerken’s time was her best of the year by 12 seconds.

In the high jump, Andrea Sucha of Niobrara/Verdigre cleared 5-4 to win the gold. In the 1600 the top spot went to North Platte St. Pat’s Kate Stienike with a time of 5:38.74. The top four runners were separated by less than a second.

On a day when temperatures started out brisk the local athletes competing in Class D at Omaha Burke eventually warmed up.

In the triple jump, Exeter-Milligan sophomore Savana Krupicka led the event after the first flight and went on to post a seventh place finish with a final mark of 33-10 ½.

High Plains junior Kenzie Wruble was also in the competition and her best jump was 31-9 ½ for 18th place.

The 800 finals also featured two area Class D athletes. McCool Junction junior Jadon Hess was fifth after the first section and ended up in 12th overall with a time of 2:31.06, her personal best this year.

Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky was clocked at 2:43.44 and she ended up in 24th place.

The Mustang team of Yates, Brooke Schulze, Gerken and Hess were clocked at 4:28.40 in the 4x400 relay and that was good for 14th place.

North Platte St. Pat’s girls won the Class D team crown with 46 points, Sterling was second with 40 and Overton took home third with 38 points.

McCool Junction finished 14th with 18 points and Exeter-Milligan was 38th with four.