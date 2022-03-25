Yates a winner X 4 in girls triangular at McCool

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The weather on Friday in McCool Junction was just your run of the mill 45 degrees and a strong north wind.

That’s pretty good for Nebraska in March.

Hampton, Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction girls got together for the rescheduled triangular from Wednesday when the weather failed to cooperate.

No team scores were kept and the day saw some pretty good individual performances.

McCool Junction sophomore McKenna Yates entered four events and won them all.

She started out with a jump of 5-1 in the high jump and won all three sprint races, the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

Yates posted of time of 13.62 in the 100, a 29.27 in the 200 and a 1:06.79 in the 400.

The only other double winner for the Mustangs was Payton Gerken as she took the 800 with a time of 2:46.40 and the 3200 with a clocking of 13:37.00.

Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka won both jumps going 31-8 ¼ in the triple jump and 13-9 ¼ in the long jump. Teammate Jozie Kanode won the pole vault (8-0) and the 100 high hurdles (20.09).

Hampton junior Lillian Dose won both the discus (87-4) and the shot put (31-2).

Other winners included McCool Junction’s Jadon Hess in the 1600 with a time of 6:31.94. In the relays the 4x100 went to McCool Junction (58.65) and the Mustangs had the only team in the 4x400 and posted a 4:50.23.

All three teams return to action on Tuesday in Friend at 10 a.m. for the Turkey Creek Relays.

Event winners and top three finishers

100-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 13.62, 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ 13.92, 3.Kaeili Mehann, MCJ 14.08

200-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 29.27, 2.Kaeli Meehan, MCJ 30.63, 3.Brooke Schultz, MCJ 31.26

400-1.Mckenna Yates, MCJ 1:06.79, 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ 1:08.25, 3. Cameran Jansky, EM 1:09.92

800-1. Payton Gerken, MCJ 2:46.40, 2.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:46.62, 3.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:51.82

1600-1.Jadon Hess, MCJ 6:31.94, 2.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 6:59.86, 3.Macy Miller, HAM 7:07.20

3200-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 13:37.00, 2. Sara Weisheit, MCJ 15:43.60. 3. Carryon Light, MCJ 16:54.40

100 HH-1.Josie Kanode, EM 20.09, 2.Taryn Sterner, HAM 21.15

300 LH- N/A

4x100-1. McCool JCT A 58.65, 2.Exeter-Milligan 61.11, 3.Hampton 63.91

4x400-1.McCool JCT 4:50.23

High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 5-1, 2.Shelby Bandt, MCJ 4-4, 3.Macy Miller, HAM 4-0.

Long Jump-1.Savana Krupicka, EM 13-9 ¼. 2. Shelby Bandt, MCJ 13-6 ¼, 3.Kiersten Joseph, HAM 12-5 ½

Triple Jump-1. Savana Krupicka, EM 31-8 ¼

Pole Vault-1. Josie Kanode, EM 8-0, 2.Anna Vodicka, MCJ 7-0, 3.Madison Vodicka, MCJ 6-0

Shot Put-1.Lillian Dose, HAM 31-2, 2.Zarina Flaherty, MCJ 28-2 ½, 3.Skyler Scheidemann, HAM 26-9

Discus-1.Lillian Dose, HAM 87-4, 2.Dani Dowling, HAM 77-2, 3.Olivea Swanson, EM 76-11