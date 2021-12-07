Yates’ 30 points powers McCool Junction past Hampton

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Hampton got the early drop on the host McCool Junction Mustangs, taking a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

After those first eight minutes, however, it was all Mustangs. They outscored the Hampton Hawks 19-3 in the second quarter and 53-19 the rest of the game on their way to their first win of the year by the final tally of 66-38 in girl’s Crossroads Conference action.

Sophomore guard McKenna Yates flirted with 30 points in the Mustangs’ first game, as she scored 29 in a loss to the Cross County Cougars. On a rare regular-season Monday night game, Yates eclipsed that mark as she put up 30 points while shooting 13-of-25 from the field, including 2 of 7 on 3-pointers and 2 of 4 at the line.

Senior Chelsea Stutzman was the only other Mustang in double figures as she knocked down 3 of 7 shots and was 1 of 2 at the line. She also hit 3 of her 6 attempts behind the three-point arc.

Hampton was led by senior Zaya Stuart’s double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Kylie Mersch put up 10 points, six boards and three assists.