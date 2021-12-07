Yates’ 30 points powers McCool Junction past Hampton

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Hampton got the early drop on the host McCool Junction Mustangs, taking a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After those first eight minutes, however, it was all Mustangs. They outscored the Hampton Hawks 19-3 in the second quarter and 53-19 the rest of the game on their way to their first win of the year by the final tally of 66-38 in girl’s Crossroads Conference action.
Sophomore guard McKenna Yates flirted with 30 points in the Mustangs’ first game, as she scored 29 in a loss to the Cross County Cougars. On a rare regular-season Monday night game, Yates eclipsed that mark as she put up 30 points while shooting 13-of-25 from the field, including 2 of 7 on 3-pointers and 2 of 4 at the line.
Senior Chelsea Stutzman was the only other Mustang in double figures as she knocked down 3 of 7 shots and was 1 of 2 at the line. She also hit 3 of her 6 attempts behind the three-point arc.
Hampton was led by senior Zaya Stuart’s double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Kylie Mersch put up 10 points, six boards and three assists.
Hampton pulled down 36 rebounds to 32 for the hosts. Yates and Sara Weisheit each had six rebounds and Jadon Hess and Yates had seven and six steals, respectively. The Mustangs had 21 steals in the win while the Hawks were charted with 12.
The Mustangs were 28 of 76 from the field for 37% and 6 of 20 on 3-pointers for 30%.
Hampton (0-2) opens the season with four consecutive road games and will be in Osceola on Friday. McCool Junction (1-1) hosted Giltner Tuesday night and will be in Polk to take on the Storm on Friday.
Hampton (0-2) 19 3 10 6-38
McCool JCT (1-1) 13 19 20 14-66
Hampton at BDS
The Hawks got off to rough start last Friday night in Bruning at BDS as they dropped a 61-26 final to the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles.
The Hawks were led by Taylor Majerus with five points while Stuart and Shae Kingery each scored four points.
Hampton trailed 23-4 at the end of the first quarter and 36-15 at the break. BDS won the second half 25-11.
The Hawks got nine rebounds from Nevaeh Lukassen, three steals from Lillian Dose and three assists from Mersch.