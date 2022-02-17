Wyatt Urkoski still alive for High Plains at state wrestling

OMAHA – The High Plains Storm flexed their might during the first round of the Class D state wrestling championships Thursday afternoon at the CHI Health Center, sending four wrestlers into action and picking up four wins.

In the quarterfinals later Thursday evening, it was a different story entirely. Only sophomore Wyatt Urkoski emerged victorious and punched a ticket to Friday’s semifinals, while the other three wrestlers dropped into the consolation bracket and will need a pair of wins Friday to guarantee a medal.

Urkoski, the No. 5 wrestler in Class D at 138 pounds, opened his day with a win over Leyton’s Brenton Abbott by fall at 4:57. The sophomore then pinned Cinch Kiger of Overton in 4:18 to advance to the semifinals, where a formidable opponent awaits – Sutherland’s Jon Peterka, who is undefeated in 53 matches this season.

Senior Javier Marino won his opening bout at 132 pounds in an 8-0 major decision over Ansley-Litchfield’s Chase Racicky. The victory pitted Marino against Matt Bruns of Sutherland in the quarterfinals.

Bruns – who is 52-2 on the year – provided a stiff test, but Marino didn’t back down. The senior took Bruns the distance but came up just short, falling on the wrong side of a 3-1 decision.

The loss dropped Marino into the second round of Friday’s consolation bracket, where he will face either Kyle Durfee of Mullen or Elm Creek’s Erik Rojas.

Freshman Gage Friesen picked up his first win at state in his opening match, earning a 6=3 decision over Sutherland’s Oliver Nutter in the 120-pound weight class. In the quarterfinals, however, Dylan Brichacek proved to be too tough as he advanced to the semifinals by fall at 3:59.

Friesen will wrestle either Kimball’s Cody Brinkman or Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley in the second round of the consolation bracket.

At 106 pounds, freshman Hudson Urkoski pinned Cambridge’s Angel Rodriguez in 4:29 but lost to Colter Sinn from Thayer Central by fall at 3:31 in the quarters. He faces either Brady’s Kellin Nelson or Kyler Carraher of Franklin in the second round of the consolation bracket Friday.

Wyatt Urkoski has already secured a medal regardless of the outcome of his semifinal bout against Peterka. Marino, Friesen and Hudson Urkoski each need a pair of wins Friday in the consolation bracket to guarantee a spot on the podium.