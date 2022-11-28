Wurtz feels it was no coincidence he was called to McCool Junction

MCOOL JUNCTION – New McCool Junction head basketball coach Jabe Wurtz grew up playing summer basketball for a team out of McCool.

The head coach was the late Chris Callan who Wurtz refers to as his biggest role model and someone who along with him dreamed of coaching at McCool.

However in 2019 Callan passed away and in April of 2022 Wurtz was offered the position as the head coach. He said he felt Callan was with him through the whole process. Wurtz has been an assistant the past four years.

“I played summer basketball for a team that was out of McCool for Chris Callan who was my biggest role model at the time and we would often talk about coaching basketball together here at McCool,” Wurtz said. “Then he passed away in 2019 and things kind of changed, it was tough for me and then this opportunity became available and I realized it wasn’t a coincidence and he had definitely been with me through this process.”

As a high school player at High Plains, Wurtz was a member of the 2015 Storm basketball team that won the Class D1 state championship, after a runner-up finish in D2 in 2014.

“Growing up I went to High Plains which was part of the CRC (Crossroads Conference), played against McCool and we always beat them,” said Wurtz. “Made some connections with the school, I knew the superintendent, knew Mr. McDonald (Dade) and it just kind of came full circle.”

Wurtz said he has reached out to a lot of coaches as he prepared to get his first season started at McCool.

“The first thing I did when I got the job was to reach out to head coaches that I have known. I talked a lot with Cameron Hudson, my old coach and fortunately through a connection at McCool, Jim Weeks (current head coach at Auburn) is a good friend of the science teacher here and I have been trying to pick his brain as much as possible,” Wurtz commented. “Mr. McDonald has helped coach basketball at every level of NSAA here so he is also a good resource for me. My brother-in-law BJ is the head coach at Central City and I am sure I am forgetting somebody, but reaching out to other coaches and asking them what they have done to be successful and also asking them what not to do.”

While Wurtz is using his resources he also realizes that the decisions he makes fall on him.

“For me what I am learning is that you can pick everybody’s brain, but at the end of the day I have to do me and we have to do what is going to work here at McCool for us,” said Wurtz. “Implementing a summer program where we compete at a high level by playing teams that are bigger than us and just playing a lot of basketball.”

“Our goal as cliché as it sounds is we have to get better every day. My ultimate goal is to look back when the season is over and ask myself, did we reach our full potential? For that to happen we have to practice at a competitive rate and have very competitive practices,” Wurtz commented. “If we can do that, we have talent and we have athletes so now let’s develop our skills and make sure that we are working hard every day and developing our skills. What that means record-wise I don’t really know. Things will be different this year, but let’s just go and compete and see where we fit into that mix.”

The Wurtz era will get started officially on Thursday, December 1 when the Mustangs host the Cross County Cougars.