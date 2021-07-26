Wrap of weekend action at C$ District baseball in Geneva

Bailey, James Drake, Cast, Payne and Gierhan all had RBIs in the first.

Sutton’s offense scored their only run in the top of the second as Gierhan was even more effective on the mound. He struck out eight; allowed just three hits and threw only 82 pitches in five innings.

UBC finished with 12 hits. Along with Gierhan, Hartshorn and Bailey had multi-hit games. Gierhan also led the team in runs batted in with three.

Sutton’s Paxton Olson took the loss as he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and allowed six runs and seven hits. In relief, Weston Ohrt gave up five hits and two runs in his 4 1/3 innings of work.

SOS 7 Wilber 3

The Wilber Seniors scored first as Mason Zimmerman led off against Rebel starter Colin Wingard with a double and Cole Siems singled to make it 1-0.

The Rebels drew even at 1-1 in the second when Isaac Zelasney was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a Wilber error.

The score stayed at 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth when Pierce Branting and Wyatt Urban led off with singles against Siems, who had been matching Wingard pitch for pitch.