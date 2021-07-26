Wrap of weekend action at C$ District baseball in Geneva

GENEVA - Friday the Class C4 District Baseball Tournament kicked off in Geneva at the Shark Tank.
Opening round winners were Wilber over Wymore; Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg handed Utica Beaver-Crossing a 9-4 loss; and No. 1 seed Sutton topped the Geneva Sharks in the final game of the day.
On Saturday the UBC Badgers came out blazing in the morning game and defeated the Sutton Mustangs 9-1; the No. 3 seed SOS Rebels continued their winning ways with a 7-3 win over Wilber; and Wymore eliminated the hosts in the day’s final game.
Wymore bowed out with a loss to UBC and Wilber ended their season as Sutton advanced. SOS did not play on Sunday.
On Monday the only game that was scheduled was SOS and Sutton in a 7 p.m. contest. UBC will meet the winner of that game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If a second game is necessary it will follow the first.
Saturday
UBC 9 Sutton 1 (five innings)
Facing elimination, the UBC Badgers came out on fire in the bottom of the first. They sent 11 batters to the plate and jumped to a 6-0 lead at the end of the first frame.
The Badgers cranked out seven hits as Cooper Gierhan had the first of his three; Jared Bailey, Jayden Hartshorn, Logan Cast, Samuel Payne, Ryan Payne and Gierhan’s second single of the inning accounted for the scoring.
Bailey, James Drake, Cast, Payne and Gierhan all had RBIs in the first.
Sutton’s offense scored their only run in the top of the second as Gierhan was even more effective on the mound. He struck out eight; allowed just three hits and threw only 82 pitches in five innings.
UBC finished with 12 hits. Along with Gierhan, Hartshorn and Bailey had multi-hit games. Gierhan also led the team in runs batted in with three.
Sutton’s Paxton Olson took the loss as he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and allowed six runs and seven hits. In relief, Weston Ohrt gave up five hits and two runs in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
SOS 7 Wilber 3
The Wilber Seniors scored first as Mason Zimmerman led off against Rebel starter Colin Wingard with a double and Cole Siems singled to make it 1-0.
The Rebels drew even at 1-1 in the second when Isaac Zelasney was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a Wilber error.
The score stayed at 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth when Pierce Branting and Wyatt Urban led off with singles against Siems, who had been matching Wingard pitch for pitch.
After a sacrifice bunt and an error loaded the bases, Colton Kirby drove in a run with a single and Jett Pinneo followed with another hit to make it 3-1.
Brayden Schmidtberger, courtesy running for Wingard who had reached on the error, scored on Wilber’s second error of the inning to make it 4-1.
After SOS made it 7-2 in the sixth, the Wilber Seniors scored one run in the seventh to account for the final score.
Wingard worked all seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs and recorded seven strikeouts.
On offense the Rebels pounded out 10 hits with Pinneo, Zelasney and Urban all picking up two in the win. Urban led the way in runs batted in with two.
Friday night
SOS 9 UBC 4
The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed in the win.
SOS added three in the second and after UBC fought back to make it 4-2 in the top of the fourth, the Rebels widened their lead to 7-2 with a three-run bottom half of the inning.
Both teams scored two runs in the fifth to account for the final tally.
The Rebels recorded seven hits. They were led by Grady Belt with two hits and five RBIs while Pinneo, Belt, Branting and Wingard all saw time on the mound.
UBC’s Cast led the Badgers with two hits, while Caleb Horne, Hartshorn and Lance Haberman had one RBI each.