Wood River ends season for SOS Juniors

SILVER CREEK - The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior Rebels saw their season come to a close on Monday night as they dropped a 7-5 decision to the Wood River Juniors at the C-5 District tournament in Silver Creek.

SOS jumped to a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Wood River plated three in the third and two more in the fourth to lead 6-3 and the Rebels could never make up the ground.

SOS ends the season with a record of 15-9, while the Wood River Juniors faced winning two games against the Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley Juniors on Tuesday in order to advance to the Class C state tournament in Creighton which starts on Saturday.

SOS trailed 6-3 when they came to bat in the sixth. Andrew Dubas drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a wild pitch and ground out. With two out, Korbe Urkoski reached base on an error and Dubas scored to make it 6-4.

Wood River matched the Rebels’ one run in their half of the sixth when Laramie Frear walked, advanced on a balk to second and to third on a passed ball. Frear would score to make it 7-4 as Reid Graves singled him in.

SOS did not go quietly in the seventh as Colin Vrbka walked. Conner Schnell singled to move Owen Krafka who was running for Vrbka to second. A walk to Logan Lindsley loaded the bases and when Dalton Pokorney was hit by a pitch the Wood River lead was 7-5.

With the bases still juiced a line out to center field ended the game.

SOS managed just three hits in the game as Urkoski had two of the three, which included a double. Wood River posted seven hits as Reid Graves was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

On the mound the Rebels they threw everything but the kitchen sink at Wood River. Brayden Schmidtberger, Braden Santos, Schnell and Kolton Neujahr all saw time on the bump.

Both teams struggled defensively. SOS committed five errors leading to four unearned runs, while Wood River committed four mistakes and one unearned run.

SOS Rebels 120 001 1-5 3 5

Wood River 013 201 x-7 7 4

Class C-4 at Hebron

The Utica Beaver-Crossing Badgers were looking to keep their season alive on Monday night when they faced Wilber for the right to take on Tri-County in the championship at the C-4 District tournament.

Wilber scored early and often. They plated six in the first, two in the second and third and three more in the fourth on their way to the 14-2 win.

Wilber finished with 13 hits to seven for UBC. The big problem for the Badgers was in the third column of the line score where seven errors led to 11 unearned runs.