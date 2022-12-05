Wolverines rally past Huskies in OT

WILBER – Heartland took a 25-21 lead into the locker room during Friday night’s season opener at Wilber-Clatonia, but the Huskie boys were unable to keep the momentum going over the final two quarters. The visitors scored just eight points after halftime and the Wolverines rallied for a 41-33 win in overtime.

Heartland finished 13 of 40 (33%) from the floor but connected on just 2 of 21 3-pointers. Trev Peters and Zach Quiring tied for the team high with nine points; Peters shot 3 of 12, while Quiring made all four of his field goals.

Behind them, Merrick Maltsberger scored eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the floor, while Tucker Bergen, Jake Regier and Hudson Regier all notched two. Langdon Arbuck rounded out the scoring with one point.

Arbuck grabbed six rebounds to pace the Huskie effort on the glass, followed by five each from Maltsberger and Quiring. Arbuck and Peters both dished out two assists and Quiring swiped a pair of steals.