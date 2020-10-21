With playoffs likely a longshot, York’s game with Lexington still has meaning

“This year we’ve been pretty light on the offensive line as far as depth goes, and losing Zach was a big deal because he might have been our best offensive lineman,” Snodgrass said of last week’s loss. “So we had an already light offensive line and that made it even more inexperienced.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of the depth issues, the Dukes were coming off a two-week stretch where some starters were only able to attend a handful of practices due to quarantine. The negative impact was easy to see.

“It was very obvious that the long layoff really took a toll on the timing and our energy,” Snodgrass said. “It just affected us a lot more than I thought. We just didn’t seem to come out with the type of fire and enthusiasm that I would’ve liked to see, especially when they (Seward) came out with a lot of aggression.

“I need to do a better job of getting our guys prepared, and in the end it’s on me for not having them ready. I just hope that we’re ready for this one because there’s a decent chance this is it for us.”

Lexington’s offense is primarily a spread attack that will feature two-back sets at times. Its run game will use zone blocking concepts – a new new look for the Dukes’ run defense, which is allowing 154.7 rushing yards per contest.