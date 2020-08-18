YORK – As an assistant in the York Dukes softball program for around 10 years, Kent Meyers helped call pitches during games and coached the outfielders at practice. That position group was his.
But this season is different for Meyers, who takes over the head coaching duties following the departures of longtime coaches Danyel and Phil Seevers. Instead of watching just the outfielders, Meyers watched every position group during the first week of practices at the York Ballpark Complex, his first as head coach of the Dukes.
“Now that I’m in charge of every single girl, I want to walk from drill to drill and make sure they’re doing them right and evaluate. It’ll be an evaluation all year long,” Meyers said. “I was a little apprehensive at first. I know how to coach softball but I’ve never been the head coach of a program like this. But once we started going, everything felt natural. I was so relieved that we were actually back out on the softball field.”
York finished 15-13 last year, losing twice to eventual Class B runner-up Beatrice in the B-2 district final.
The biggest area where Meyers wants to see improvement in is pitching. Last year, the Dukes relied on a freshman, Lauryn Haggadone, and junior Meaghan Rowe. In 116.67 innings of work, Haggadone had 89 strikeouts with a 5.70 earned-run average. Rowe, who will also be playing a lot of shortstop this fall, struck out 14 batters in 15.67 innings.
“The pitching needs to take a step forward and get a little better than what we were last year,” Meyers said. “I think a year of competitive summer ball helped my two starting pitchers.”
There was a lot put on Haggadone’s shoulders last year for such a young player, but Meyers is confident the pitchers will continue getting better.
“I’ve seen great improvement to where she was last year to this year,” Meyers said of Haggadone, now in her sophomore campaign. “I coached Lauryn two summers ago in summer ball, and just from eighth grade to freshman year she took a great big leap.”
The athletic Rowe is a player that Meyers can plug in pretty much anywhere on the field. The senior was also one of the top hitters for the Dukes last year, batting .403 with 31 RBIs. Haggadone can do damage in the batter’s box, too, as she hit .410 with 21 RBIs.
“Just from watching the first week of practice, her bat speed has gotten better from last year,” Meyers said of Rowe. “There’s more pop on the ball. She’s probably one of our best outfielders but we’ll move her to shortstop, which shows her versatility as a player in general.”
Add in junior Mattie Pohl as a leader behind the plate at catcher, and York has three solid players guiding the team into their first action of the season Saturday in a home quad against Fairbury, Grand Island Central Catholic and O’Neill. Pohl hit .288 last year with nine RBIs.
“We have two freshman catchers and Mattie has taken them under her wing, coaching them behind the plate. She’s been so great and encouraging,” Meyers said. “This is her third year of starting and you want your catcher to be the field general. Her stepping up and being vocal like she is, that was a great thing to see.”
York’s quad will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Dukes will play O’Neill first, GICC second and Fairbury third.
