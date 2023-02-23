Last week, we put the finishing touches on the wrestling season with a busy weekend at the state tournament in Omaha. Now, it’s basketball’s turn to take center stage.

The area boys basketball teams are wrapping up their subdistricts this week with the district finals to take place Saturday or Monday. On the girls side, we’re down to three area teams left standing, each of whom are hosting a district final.

York has been a fixture at the girls state tournament in recent years, as the Dukes will look to secure their third consecutive state berth with a win over Blair in their district final matchup Saturday afternoon. York has not won a title since they earned two in three years between 1977 and 1979, but the Dukes have reached the state tournament seven times since 2014.

It’s been a longer wait for a return trip to state for the other two area teams competing in the district finals, however. McCool Junction carries a 23-2 record into its matchup with Pleasanton as the Mustangs are one win away from their first state appearance since 2003. The Mustangs won the title in 2000, their only other trip to state this millennium.

Cross County, meanwhile, has made the state tournament field just one time in program history – 2006, when they fell to Humphrey St. Francis by six points in the finals and finished as the runner-up in Class D-1. The Cougars are in C-2 now and have their eyes on a second state berth, which they can secure with a win over Amherst during their district final tilt Friday night.

On the boys side, York, McCool Junction and Cross County are all hosting subdistrict finals today or tomorrow, while Exeter-Milligan will travel to Friend and take on the Bulldogs for a spot in the district finals.

After that, the winter sports season comes to a close with the girls state tournament beginning Wednesday and the boys making their trips to Lincoln the following week before the calendar – and our attention – shifts to the spring sports docket.

There, as with the fall and winter sports seasons before them, you can count on your trusty two-man YNT sports desk to do our best to provide the best possible coverage to our area schools and athletes.