YORK – As the afternoon wore on windy conditions at the York Country Club only got worse.

With the winds whipping at 25-30 miles per hour the three-team field for the York Triangular was tested and three Dukes came through with flying colors as they posted scores in the 70s on a rough track Thursday.

York ended up with a team score of 308 and that was 66 shots better than runner-up Grand Island Northwest who fired a 374. Fillmore Central was missing some varsity golfers who were unable to compete and ended up with a score of 405.

The marquee matchup of the afternoon involved two state medalists in their respective classes from York and Fillmore Central.

Panther Alexander Schademann finished in a tie for third his junior season, just one stroke off the winning score while York’s Ryan Seevers was in a tie for seventh at Class B in Scottsbluff. He is also a senior this year.

The two struggled in the windy conditions and while Schademann led his team with an 83, Seevers’ round did not figure into the team score.

York’s Emmanuel Jensen, Jaxson Hinze and Elijah Jensen led the Dukes with a pair of 74s and a 79 respectively.

“I'm still surprised by the scores that these guys are shooting in these kinds of conditions,” commented York head coach Dan Malleck. “To shoot a 308 when Ryan (Seevers) didn't have his best day speaks well of the depth that this team has.”

The fourth score to count in the Dukes total was an 81 by senior Marshall McCarthy.

“Emmanuel (Jensen) and Jaxson (Hinze) had to fight back from some early adversity to post those scores, while Elijah and Marshall just kept hanging tough,” commented Malleck. “The result was a score that they should be proud of in this weather on that course. It started off windy today and then really picked up as the round went along.”

Along with Schademann, Panther scoring was rounded out by AJ Wusk with a 97, Travis Meyer fired a 108 and Hunter Lukes a 117.

Northwest was led by Dane Martin with an 89, Kanyon Shada had a 93, Myles Erickson a 94 and Zach Fausch a 98.

York’s junior varsity team edged the Northwest JVs by six strokes 394-400. They were led by Riley Clark with a 90 and Cole Montgomery with a 99.

York will return to action on Thursday, April 5 when they take on the Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln at the Norris invite with opening tee time at 9 a.m.