Wilkinson, Pribyl, Hollinger in YNT sports grid spotlight

YORK- Over the past several years the York News-Times sports staff has broken down the top returning area football players by position.

This year, however, we have selected nine players, who by the numbers should be among the top players in the region.

For the next three weeks we will feature three players each week, looking at their 2020 seasons and expectations for the 2021 season.

(This is the third and final installment. Week one players included; Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske; Centennial’s Jake Bargen and High Plains Javier Morino were featured. In week 2 it was Carter Seim of Cross County; Marley Jensen of York and Breckan Schluter of Exeter-Milligan.

Chase Wilkinson, SR., McCool Junction- B/DB

McCool Junction’s Chase Wilkinson kept opposing offenses who tried to throw the ball against the Mustangs in 2020 at bay. Wilkinson recorded five interceptions during the Mustangs’ run to the six-man state championship and led the team in fumble recoveries with four.

He finished up the year with 59 tackles, 11 each in wins over Meridian and the six-man semifinal game at Cody-Kilgore.