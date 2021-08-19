Wilkinson, Pribyl, Hollinger in YNT sports grid spotlight

YORK- Over the past several years the York News-Times sports staff has broken down the top returning area football players by position.
This year, however, we have selected nine players, who by the numbers should be among the top players in the region.
For the next three weeks we will feature three players each week, looking at their 2020 seasons and expectations for the 2021 season.
(This is the third and final installment. Week one players included; Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske; Centennial’s Jake Bargen and High Plains Javier Morino were featured. In week 2 it was Carter Seim of Cross County; Marley Jensen of York and Breckan Schluter of Exeter-Milligan.
Chase Wilkinson, SR., McCool Junction- B/DB
McCool Junction’s Chase Wilkinson kept opposing offenses who tried to throw the ball against the Mustangs in 2020 at bay. Wilkinson recorded five interceptions during the Mustangs’ run to the six-man state championship and led the team in fumble recoveries with four.
He finished up the year with 59 tackles, 11 each in wins over Meridian and the six-man semifinal game at Cody-Kilgore.
On offense he ran the ball 54 times for 364 yards and six touchdowns. His best game was a 10-carry, 76 yard effort against Parkview Christian during the regular season. As quarterback he threw the ball three times, completed all three and recorded two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 177.1.
Wilkinson earned all-district honors as a first team defensive back and he was a York News-Times All-Area selection.
Cory Hollinger, SR., Cross County- TE/DE
At 6-5, 210 pounds, Cross County’s Cory Hollinger was a handful for any defensive back. While he only had eight receptions for 161 yards, six of those eight catches were for touchdowns. The Cougar offense was largely run oriented with two 2,000 yard rushers.
From his tight end position, Hollinger helped open holes for the run game and as a defensive end he was a terror for opposing offenses. Hollinger finished the 2020 season with 84 tackles, which included five sacks that ranked him second on the squad. His best game in tackle numbers came against Howells-Dodge when he had 13 in a 28-0 win.
Hollinger earned a first team all-district selection; was a York News-Times All-Area pick and also earned all-state accolades in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star as first team All-State.
Peyton Pribyl, SR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend- OL/DL
At the end of the 2020 season, Exeter-Milligan/Friend co-head coach Dean Filipi said this of junior lineman Peyton Pribyl. “He’s a tough player and very coachable.”
Pribyl helped open holes on the offensive line and close them on defense.