HEBRON – A year ago, the Wilber-Clatonia boys steamrolled through the rest of the field at the Southern Nebraska Conference track meet in Fairbury, winning the team title by 50 points over runner-up Milford.

The team race was much closer during this year’s SNC meet at Thayer Central on Saturday, but the end result was ultimately the same as the Wolverines defended their conference crown, with their 86 team points edging out the runner-up Eagles’ 83 in Hebron.

David City placed third with 65 points, two and a half ahead of fourth-place Sandy Creek, while Sutton tallied 48 points to round out the top five. Three area schools were also in action, as Fillmore Central netted 45 points and finished sixth, Heartland took ninth with 35.5 points and Centennial placed 10th with 24.

Fillmore Central’s Eli Myers took home the lone individual event title among the three area schools, as the senior cleared 6 feet even in the high jump to win the gold. Heartland also scored a pair of jumpers in the event with Langdon Arbuck (5-8) claiming bronze and Carter Siebert (5-6) finishing tied for fifth.

The Huskies 4x400 relay notched the other conference title for the area as Trev Peters, Luis Alvarex, Nick Thieszen and Zachariah Quiring crossed the line in 3:41.49 to secure victory. Peters also scored for Heartland with a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 200 and 400, while Quiring netted a fifth-place finish in the 800 and took sixth in the long jump.

William Nielsen added a silver medal for the Huskies in the 800 with a time of 2:11.92. He also ran in the 4x800, teaming with Holden Switzer, Trenton Goertzen and Hudson Regier to clock in at 9:10.44 and place fifth.

In the 4x100 relay Arbuck, Thieszen, Brady Goertzen and Samuel Friesen carried the Heartland colors over the line in 47.99 seconds for a sixth-place finish and one team point.

Fillmore Central also scored well in the relays, with the 4x800 quartet of Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Chase Myers and Cooper Schelkopf finishing in 8:33.32 after Schelkopf chased down Sandy Creek over the final 50 meters to secure the silver medal.

The school’s 4x400 also notched a runner-up finish, as Luke Kimbrough, Nedrow, Kade Cooper and Hinrichs crossed the tape in 3:42.88. In the 4x100, Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Cooper and Kimbrough timed in at 46.78 seconds and placed fourth.

Two Panthers scored in the triple jump, where Kimbrough leapt 41-1 to claim silver and Keegan Theobald finished sixth with a jump of 39-6½. Schelkopf ran the 800 in 2:12.80 to place fourth, while teammate Ashtin Clark clocked in at 2:14.96 in sixth position.

Nedrow rounded out the Fillmore Central scoring with a sixth-place finish in the 400 and a time of 54.61 seconds.

Centennial scored the bulk of its points in the throwing events, as has been the Broncos’ modus operandi all season long. Jayde Gumaer flung the discus 155-9 to finish runner-up to Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin, who shattered the conference record with a throw of 190-5. The Broncos’ Xavier Ettwein also scored in the discus with a toss of 139-7, good for fifth place.

Ettwein won bronze for Centennial in the discus with a heave of 48-4½, followed by teammate Paul Fehlhafer in fifth with a 46-7½. The Broncos added six total points from Clinton Turnbull, who finished fourth in the 3200 (10:50.65) and fifth in the 1600 (5:08.14).

“Jayde Gumaer stepped up and threw his all-time best on the big stage of meets this year at 155-9 (in the discus) to place second. Xavier Ettwein improved in the shot put to 48-4½ and placed third,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Clinton Turnbull picked up the only points on the track for the boys team placing fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600.”

Heartland returns to action Thursday at the Sutton invite, while Centennial and Fillmore Central will compete at the Panthers’ host invite on the same day.

Team scores

1. Wilber-Clatonia (WC), 86; 2. Milford (MIL), 83; 3. David City (DC), 65; 4. Sandy Creek (SC), 63.5; 5. Sutton (SUT), 48; 6. Fillmore Central (FC), 45; 7. Thayer Central (TC), 38; 8. Fairbury (FAIR), 37; 9. Heartland (HRT), 35.5; 10. Centennial (CENT), 24; 11. Superior (SUP), 2

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 10.99

200 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 22.52; 5. Trev Peters, HRT, 23.76

400 – 1. Devon Carel, FAIR, 52.07; 5. Trev Peters, HRT, 54.44; 6. Cole Nedrow, FC, 54.61

800 – 1. Hudson Mullet, MIL, 2:10.44; 2. William Nielsen, HRT, 2:11.92; 4. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 2:12.80; 5. Zachariah Quiring, HRT, 2:14.47; 6. Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:14.96

1600 – 1. Avery Carter, MIL, 4:54.10; 5. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 5:08.14

3200 – 1. Avery Carter, MIL, 10:93, 4. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 10:50.65

110 Hurdles – 1. Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.06

300 Hurdles – 1. Owen Oglesby, SC, 42.81

4x100 – 1. DC (Reese Svoboda, Caden Denker, Braxten Osantowski, Brock Dubbs), 44.53; 4. FC (Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Kade Cooper, Luke Kimbrough), 46.78; 6. HRT (Langdon Arbuck, Nick Thieszen, Brady Goertzen, Samuel Friesen), 47.99

4x400 – 1. HRT (Trev Peters, Luis Alvarez, Nick Thieszen, Zachariah Quiring), 3:41.49; 2. FC (Luke Kimbrough, Cole Nedrow, Kade Cooper, Aiden Hinrichs), 3:42.88

4x800 – 1. MIL (Isaac Roth, Avery Carter, Kaleb Eickhoff, Hudson Mullet), 8:26.59; 2. FC (Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Chase Myers, Cooper Schelkopf), 8:33.32; 5. HRT (Holden Switzer, Trenton Goertzen, Hudson Regier, William Nielsen), 9:10.44

High Jump – 1. Eli Myers, FC, 6-0; 3. Langdon Arbuck, HRT, 5-8; T-5. Carter Siebert, HRT, 5-6

Pole Vault – 1. Ashton Pulliam, WC, 12-6

Long Jump - 1. Carter Skleba, WC, 20-8½; 6. Zachariah Quiring, HRT, 18-9¾

Triple Jump – 1. Carter Skleba, WC, 42-8½; 2. Luke Kimbrough, FC, 41-1; 6. Keegan Theobald, FC, 39-6½

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Baldwin, SUT, 54-4¼; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 48-4½; 5. Paul Fehlhafer, CENT, 46-7½

Discus – 1. Nathan Baldwin, SUT, 190-5; 2. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 155-9; 5. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 139-7