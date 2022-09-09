Why so many Ys?

When both Christian and I get to a football, volleyball or a softball game it is very important that we get a program that numerically identifies each player.

If we don’t happen to get there in time, we will have to rely on Max Preps having a roster on line so we can identify the athletes. If Max Preps does not have a roster we can try to listen to the player introductions before a game and hopefully pick up a name or two that is a simple enough spelling that we can figure out.

I have come to the conclusion however there are no longer simple enough spellings of names any longer.

Take for instance the first name of Jackson. I have seen this name spelled four to five different ways already this season. I give it to parents nowadays they are really getting creative in how they spell their kids names. Like they are in a contest with other parents to see who can come up with the most outrageous spelling.

I have seen Jackson spelled, Jaxson, Jacsen, Jacsyn and one more Jaksen.

Another name that seems to have a thousand different ways to spell it is McKenna or McKenzie. The use of the letter ‘Y” seems to be the choice that most parents like to add somewhere to make their kid’s name unique.

I have also seen names that look more like they chose five scrabble tiles and made a name out of those five letters they happen to get. Like this one Jaytn, Bayln or Ciane. Not saying these are not cool names because they are different and all kids like to be different and have their names spelled creatively, but it can be tough on us.

I give it to parents for being so creative and some of the names are pretty cool. But next time you are sitting around trying to think of a name to give your child just call them John or Bill, maybe Kate or something simple and just spell it like it sounds. Sometimes we don’t get a roster at a game and if Max Preps doesn’t have one on their site we have to decide, is McKenna spelled like we assume or have there been ‘Ys’ added where there should be an A, E, I, O or U?

YNT Deadline

Last week we shared that our deadline had gotten bumped up 40 minutes when we began using the Lee Design Center.

Nothing has changed as far as that goes and we have been forced to get creative in order to get the content we need in sports each day.

As you have noticed, Friday night football games most likely won’t make it for next day coverage. We did get lucky last week and the York at Hastings game got over early enough to make deadline, but that won’t happen too often, especially when doing eight-man coverage.

The longer this goes on with no word on getting it moved later the more worried I get that this in now the norm!

Have a great weekend and enjoy the cooler weather. It sounds like some rain as well. If you are traveling, just be careful and be safe.