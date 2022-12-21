White pledges to York University baseball

YORK – Last summer, Anthony White worked as the primary option behind the dish for the York Junior Legion team. However, his baseball journey is not yet finished as the York senior signed on the dotted line to take to the diamond at the next level for the York University Panthers.

“He’s a part of the Legion program here, so we were already kind of familiar with him. We watched him play last year. He came from Bakersfield, California, I believe, which is actually where I’m from so I’ve seen that connection there,” Panthers head coach Brian Walth said. “I knew he was a catcher, and that’s a spot that we’re always looking for. We reached out to him to see his interest level, brought him on campus and gave him a tryout as well. Just kind of getting to know him better, and it seemed like a good fit for us.”

Equally as important, a few of Walth’s friends who work for the college knew White and his family and vouched for them. That matters to coaches like Wath, who said part of the goal is to also create a family and not just a team.

“You look for people that have good families as well,” he said. “They know how to work in a family already, so you know if you bring them in they’re going to fit in seamlessly and help that process, develop that culture. I think that was part of it. Talent-wise he has talent, and he’s a really good student. He fits all the areas we’re looking for.”

White, who also considered Northeast Community College, called the recruiting process an enjoyable experience.

“I came in for a campus visit, and online I said I was interested in baseball so they set up a time with the coaches and I came in and met with them,” he said. “We went to the field house, we toured their clubhouse and it was nice. I sat down and talked with all the coaches for about 15 minutes, just talking about the program. Previously I had been talking with coach Gray over the phone, and I just felt very welcomed. It sounds like an amazing program and I know some of the kids on the team already, so I’m really excited about it.”

One aspect that sold White on York University was the way Walth and associate head coach Erik Gray incorporate their faith into their coaching style.

“There’s no yelling, there’s no aggressiveness,” he said. “They’re very competitive because it’s a competitive sport, but both of the coaches love God and that was a big thing that stuck out for me.”

White, who wants to get into welding, said he planned to work in the field during the summer and was considering working toward an ag business degree when he steps on campus in the fall.

Despite working mostly behind the dish with the York Juniors last summer, White – who has been catching since the age of 5 – said it’s not the only position he can play.

The senior expressed an interest in spending some time in the outfield upon joining the program and working at different positions while his coaches figure out where his best fit is within the program, whether it be behind the plate or somewhere else.

That kind of hard work should pay off early during his career with the Panthers, which Walth said is a crucial time in the development stage. He noted the first semester as a big one for incoming freshmen both in terms of figuring out a fit and developing their strength, especially at a position like catcher where durability is key.

“Year 1 they said I would start out with the younger team and just grow my skills,” White said. “Potentially if I grow larger than they expect I’ll move up faster, but usually the first two years are more of a learning experience, getting some playing time and moving around the field.”

White’s decision also marks another commitment from a local kid, something that has been a point of emphasis for Walth and his staff recently. The Panthers’ roster features a pair of area kids who suited up for the York Seniors last year in true freshmen Garrett Bonnell (Sutton) and Isaac Stark (McCool Junction).

“We like when we get a local kid, it’s really good for us. The last couple years we really went out and tried to find kids from around the area,” Walth said. “It helps with getting more support from the community, which we really like, and it’s nice to get kids from the area. If you get one, you can get another one and so we’re trying to get that going again. We’ve had some success the last two years with local kids.”