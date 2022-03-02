When service academies were kings of the gridiron

The 1945 Army-Navy game was the first in 46 meetings in which both sides entered undefeated

By Christian Horn

YORK – As the calendar flipped to December of 1945, many Americans had slowly started to return to their old ways of life prior to the outbreak of World War II. The Green Years by A.J. Cronin, Thomas B. Costain’s The Black Rose and A Lion in the Streets by Adria Locke Langley all spent over 10 weeks atop the New York Times’ fiction bestseller list.

Popular songs of the day such as “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” by Harry James and His Orchestra with Kitty Kallen and Perry Como with Russ Case and His Orchestra’s “Till the End of Time” permeated the airwaves and controlled the top spot on Billboard’s Honor Roll of Hits, introduced on March 24, 1945 and an early precursor to the Hot 100.

On the big screen, The Lost Weekend took home Best Picture at the 18th Academy Awards against a stacked competition; 1945 marked the first year all Best Picture Nominees won at least one Oscar. The Lost Weekend claimed four Oscars in seven nominations and was selected for preservation on the National Film Registry in 2011. In 1945, the film also shared the Grand Prix at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival; 1955’s Marty and 2019’s Parasite have since joined it as the only three movies to win the top honor at both festivals.

And on the football gridiron, the Army Black Knights – back then also simply called the Cadets – and the Navy Midshipmen squared off for the first time since the end of the war for the biggest tilt in the rivalry’s history.

The historical meeting resurfaced a couple weeks ago, when York’s Ken Alley, who runs a used bookstore on Grant Street, stumbled upon a copy of the program for that year’s game.

“I get some donations – a grandpa dies or a grandma dies and they don’t want to throw their books away, so they give them away,” Alley said. “The library doesn’t even want them anymore, donations, they could take them to Goodwill, but sometimes they end up in here – boxes after boxes, and this was in the bottom of one of those boxes of books that was donated to me. I just looked at it and went ‘Oh, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.’ Army-Navy, you know that’s a big rivalry anyway.”

The cover for the 1945 program was designed by Gib Crockett, who was a political cartoonist for the Washington Star, a newspaper formed in 1852 and went out of business in 1981. Crockett began designing program covers for the rivalry in the early 1940s and continued for over four decades, designing his 41st and final Army-Navy cover in 1984.

The program itself spanned 200 pages, filled to the brim with advertisements and information on the team – including individual photos and bios for every player on both sides. It also included a lengthy article near the end detailing what life during the war was like at both service academies entitled “From Pearl Harbor to Philadelphia.”

Army and Navy’s rivalry returned to its traditional site in Philadelphia for the 1945 game after being moved during World War II – the teams played at Navy in 1942, at Army the following year and in Baltimore in 1944.

The 1945 season marked the 46th all-time meeting between the rivals and was by far the most hyped clash in the series’ history. For the first time, both teams entered the game undefeated: AP No. 1 Army breezed past the opposition to an 8-0 record thanks to a stifling defense and a dominant rushing attack led by fullback Felix “Doc” Blanchard and halfback Glenn Davis.

Navy, meanwhile, entered the game ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll with a 7-0-1 record, having tied Notre Dame 6-6 in Cleveland earlier in the season.

The 1945 edition of the rivalry also marked the first time the game was broadcast to a national television audience, though it had aired on national radio every year since 1930.

Five consensus All-Americans suited up for the rivalry that season – Blanchard, Davis, guard John Green and Tex Coulter for Army, end Richard “Dick” Duden for Navy.

Despite the hype leading up to the matchup, the game itself never lived up to its lofty billing as Army outscored Navy 20-0 in the opening quarter and cruised to a 32-13 win. The Black Knights amassed 259 yards on the ground and Blanchard scored a trio of touchdowns while Davis scampered for two more scores.

The blowout win clinched a second consecutive AP national title for Army and both the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award for Blanchard. Davis, who finished second in the Heisman voting in 1944, again recorded a runner-up finish in 1945 before finally winning the award the following year.

Blanchard finished the season with 101 carries for 722 yards and 16 touchdowns in addition to four receptions for 166 yards and another score. Davis averaged 10.9 yards per carry for the entire season, racking up 930 yards and 15 scores on just 85 touches. He also caught five passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Nine people involved in the 1945 edition of the Army-Navy game eventually landed in the College Football Hall of Fame, including six Black Knights in head coach Earl “Red” Blaike (coached from 1941-58), quarterback Young Arnold Tucker, guard Joseph Steffy Jr., Blanchard, Davis and Green.

Three players on the Navy sideline that day are also enshrined in the Hall of Fame – guard George Brown Jr., center Richard “Dick" Scott and Duden.

Army finished the year atop the AP poll and wrapped up its second consecutive national championship. The 1945 Black Knights, still widely considered among the greatest college football teams of all time, steamrolled opponents all year long. Army outscored the opposition 412-46, its offense exploding for 45.8 points a game while the defense smothered opponents and allowed just 5.1 points per contest.

Navy meanwhile, finished the season 7-1-1 and ranked third in the final AP poll.

In addition to both Army and Navy, the final AP poll for the 1945 season included a slew of future Hall of Fame coaches. 10-0 Alabama and coach Frank Thomas finished one spot behind Army, Indiana went 9-0-1 under Bob McMillin and earned the No. 4 spot, while Texas finished 10-1 in the penultimate season of Dana X. Bible’s coaching career and rounded out the top 10.

Thomas, Bible and McMillian were all members of the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951.

James Phelan led St. Mary’s to a 6-2 record and the No. 7 ranking in the final AP poll, while 6-2 Penn finished No. 8 under George Munger. Phelan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973 and Munger followed him in 1976.

Further down, the final AP poll included teams like Holy Cross (No. 16) and Columbia, which took the final spot in the rankings at No. 20. The AP poll only ranked the top 20 from its 1936 introduction until 1961, when it moved to 10 teams. The 20-team format returned in 1967 and remained until today’s Top 25 iteration debuted in 1989.

A lot from that day and age has been lost to the sands of time, yet like a Hall of Fame or record books, the program of the 1945 Army-Navy game lives on – a nearly 80-year-old relic encapsulating a key game from a bygone era.