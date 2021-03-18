When Fear Gripped the Area

YORK – March 16, 2020 was the day things started to change for schools and how they would do business the rest of the year.
After many schools were on spring break March 12-13, they didn’t go back.
The COVID-19 pandemic was becoming all too real.
The shutdown of schools for the rest of the year and the loss of the 2020 spring sports season. Not just high school, but also the cancellation of all college and professional sports, the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament and just about every event on the spring sports schedule.
Nebraskans sat in their homes through April and May, washed their hands more than in a lifetime and stood in line to get hand sanitizer and toilet paper at the local supermarkets.
As education tried to get back some sense of normalcy, local activity directors along with all school administrators were faced with trying to come up with how to start the 2020-21 school year and keep everyone safe.
“As an Admin team, we were meeting multiple times a week, especially at the beginning of the school year. The situation was pretty fluid and things seemed to change frequently,” explained York Athletic Director Tyler Herman. “We met with all the head coaches prior to the fall and winter seasons starting. We talked about our school’s guidelines as well as the NSAA guidelines and what the expectations were. Our coaches did a fantastic job of making sure our teams were doing the right things to keep their seasons going.”
The same type of meetings and planning was going on all over the country.
“To say we were worried was an understatement. With all the unknowns, we truly didn’t know how things would look and if we would have or finish any seasons,” commented Exeter-Milligan AD Paul Sheffield. “Our reopening committee met often, taking in information from multiple sources in developing our plan. As the year progressed, we made the necessary changes and fortunately we have not had to cancel many activities due to COVID.”
Sheffield said the goal was to be ready for anything.
“Our goal was to have a plan and prepare for any and all scenarios so we wouldn’t be caught off guard. The committee did an excellent job of brainstorming scenarios and having a plan in place. Our ESU superintendent group also met weekly which helped everyone share their experiences, ideas and plans. Our administrative team met on a regular basis to discuss trends and also evaluate how our plan was working and if we had to make any changes,” Sheffield said. “When our committee met at the beginning of the summer, I was the one who thought we should go ‘mask recommended but not required.’ The committee was instrumental in presenting the facts and we decided to go ‘masks required.’ I truly believe this has been the most effective mitigation strategy that E-M has implemented.”
Herman added that he tried to stay positive and optimistic, but really didn’t know what the new school year would bring.
“In August, I wasn't really sure that we'd get through the fall or winter sports seasons. I tried to stay positive and optimistic that we'd be able to have a season for our students and coaches, after not having any sports or activities last spring. I didn't want our kids to miss out on those opportunities again,” Herman added.
“The NSAA and our school district put a lot of guidelines and protocols in place to make it happen. It wasn't easy but we didn't have a choice if we wanted our kids to compete,” the York AD said. “I'm just happy our kids were able to finish their fall and winter seasons and the spring is looking promising as well.”
With the first two seasons of the school year now ended, things are looking up that the spring sports season will be completed as well. Some of the protocols and guidelines established with the COVID-19 virus will probably also stay intact. The state football playoffs, state wrestling, state basketball and even state track schedules have all been revamped to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“There are some measures that have been put in place due to COVID that we will continue. Many of these deal with daily tasks at school and are not necessarily specific to athletics,” Sheffield said. “We are very fortunate to have in-person delivery and activities. There are many throughout the country that do not have the opportunity for any of these. The resilience of the students and staff has made this school year and sports season a success.”
Herman hopes by the start of next school year things are getting back to normal.
“I feel like the safety and health measures will stay intact through the remainder of the school year,” Herman stated. “After that, it's hard to tell. I'm hopeful that we might be back to normal by the time school rolls around in August.”