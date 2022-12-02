What if the conference championships don’t go as planned?

In 2026 the college football playoff field will be expanded to 12 teams.

I think there might be a lot of College Football Playoff committee members who might be saying to themselves right now that it sure would be great to have 12 teams this year, because if the conference championships don’t go the way they are predicted to, the committee will have a real headache on their hands trying to pick just four teams.

What if TCU gets upset by Kansas State and Utah records a second win over the Southern Cal Trojans? Another what if? Maybe the Michigan Wolverines come out flat against Purdue and can’t get it together after an emotional win at the Horseshoe in Columbus last week.

If Georgia losses to LSU, then you may be hospitalizing committee members as the task of picking the final four gets even more difficult as a few more teams will be throwing their two cents into the conversation.

The best thing that can happen is Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC all win and we have our top four.

But we all know that would be too easy and at least one of those teams is going to get upset.

Even if one of the top three teams loses, I think they are all still in the top four. But who is the fourth team should USC falter for the second time this season against Utah?

I said all year that Ohio State was not as good as everyone thought they were. When you only go on the road four times all season and play eight home games, I call that stacking the deck in your favor. Kudos to whoever does their scheduling!

I read that even though the playoffs would be extended to 12 teams, there would still be conference championships. I also read that there would be 12 days in between the conference championships and the start of the first round of the playoffs.

Here is what the first round would like this year with byes to Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC.

This of course would change if one of the top four gets upset

Clemson at Penn State- winner advances to face Georgia.

Kansas State at Tennessee- winner advances to face Michigan

Utah at Alabama- winner advances to play TCU

Washington at Ohio State- winner advances to face USC

I’m not sure if any of these two first and second round games would be tied into the bowls or not. I also don’t know if the higher seeds get to host at any time. I did see a statement that said the top four teams would receive preferential placement, whatever that means.

I also read the playoffs would generate about $2 billion dollars in revenue. Sounds like a no-brainer to me!

