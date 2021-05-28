Wet field forces York Seniors to travel to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND - The York Cornerstone Seniors’ double-header with Grand Island ‘B’ was scheduled to be played at Levitt Stadium on Thursday, but rains Wednesday night forced the teams to move the game to Grand Island.
The York Seniors improved to 4-2 with a 3-1 win in the opener and an offensive explosion that led to an 11-6 win in the night cap.
York 3, Grand Island 1
York was the home team in the first game and quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Isaac Stark singled, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Stark took third on a Garrett Bonnell ground out and scored on Bradyn Glebe’s sacrifice fly to leftfield.
Grand Island evened the score in the top of the second on a Hildebrand RBI single.
The score remained 1-1 until the York crew got the offense going with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The inning started with Creighton Hirschfeld being hit by a pitch and he advanced to second on a passed ball. The first run of the frame crossed the plate on Jonah Barrow’s single and he advanced to second and would later score on a wild pitch.
The win on the mound was credited to Caleb Sahling who worked three scoreless innings, allowed three hits and registered three strikeouts. Both Bonnell and Glebe also saw action on the hill.
Grand Island 010 000 0-1 6 1
York 100 020 0-3 5 2
York 11, Grand Island 6
The second game started out with York scoring twice in the top of the first, but Grand Island doubled up the score with a 4-2 lead after one.
The Cornerstone Seniors answered with a four spot in the top of the second as Noah jones was hit by a pitch, James Bonde doubled in two runs; Stark singled and scored on a passed ball and Tyson Cloet circled the bases after he singled and scored on Reid Heidtbrink's safety.
York added to their lead with crooked numbers in the fifth and seventh innings as Beau Woods got a lot of run support in picking up the pitching win.
Woods worked two innings; he allowed three hits and five runs and recorded three Ks. Jones pitched 3 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, no runs and had four strikeouts.
York had 10 hits in the win as they were led by Stark who was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one run batted in. Also recording more than one hit were; Cloet who was 2-4; Heidtbrink was 2-for-3, two runs scored and three RBI.
Bonde drove in one run with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate. Creighton Hirschfeld was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.
The York Seniors hit the road Saturday as they take on Post 26 (KC) at 5 p.m. and then Beatrice at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played in Beatrice.