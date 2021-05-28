Wet field forces York Seniors to travel to Grand Island

Grand Island 010 000 0-1 6 1

York 100 020 0-3 5 2

York 11, Grand Island 6

The second game started out with York scoring twice in the top of the first, but Grand Island doubled up the score with a 4-2 lead after one.

The Cornerstone Seniors answered with a four spot in the top of the second as Noah jones was hit by a pitch, James Bonde doubled in two runs; Stark singled and scored on a passed ball and Tyson Cloet circled the bases after he singled and scored on Reid Heidtbrink's safety.

York added to their lead with crooked numbers in the fifth and seventh innings as Beau Woods got a lot of run support in picking up the pitching win.

Woods worked two innings; he allowed three hits and five runs and recorded three Ks. Jones pitched 3 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, no runs and had four strikeouts.

York had 10 hits in the win as they were led by Stark who was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one run batted in. Also recording more than one hit were; Cloet who was 2-4; Heidtbrink was 2-for-3, two runs scored and three RBI.

Bonde drove in one run with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate. Creighton Hirschfeld was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.