YORK – The opening game of a Thursday night doubleheader between the York Fusion 14-unders and the Central City Stampede was what one might term a ‘pitcher’s duel.’

In a game that featured six total hits across five innings, York’s Kynlee Westwood dazzled in the circle as she made life miserable for the Stampede lineup during a dominant complete-game showing in the Fusion’s 4-1 victory at the York Ballpark Complex.

Westwood started off inauspiciously as she walked the game's leadoff batter, but she battled back and fanned each of the next three Central City hitters to pitch a ‘0’ on the scoreboard in the opening frame.

York’s offense immediately went to work creating some run support as Mira Garrett led off the bottom of the first with a sharply hit single on a ground ball to third, then took second base when the Stampede fielder struggled to glove the ball cleanly.

Garrett then swiped third base and raced home on an error on the catcher to put the Fusion on top 1-0 early. Westwood worked around a dropped third strike with one out to keep Central City off the board in the top of the second before York tacked on more insurance in the home half.

Birkley Gray reached via the hit-by-pitch to lead off the inning; Garrett entered as a courtesy runner for the catcher and promptly stole both second and third base before Kendyl Hirschfeld drew a walk to put runners on the corners.

Back-to-back RBI groundouts made it 3-0 in favor of the Fusion before the Stampede got a strikeout to end the inning.

After fanning the first two batters in the top of the third, Westwood surrendered her first hit of the game on a triple to left field. A passed ball allowed the first Central City run to score, but Westwood rebounded by coming up with a strikeout to cap a 15-pitch at-bat and end the inning without any further damage.

With two away in the bottom of the third, Garrett ripped a ground ball through the infield and into left for a single, then swiped a pair of bags before scoring on Hayley Mattox’s line-drive RBI single to center.

Westwood helped her own cause with a single to right, and York appeared to tack on two more runs when Andi Winterrowd poked a ground ball into right field, but the Central City fielder alertly threw to first base in time to retire Winterrowd and end the inning.

Garrett worked around a leadoff walk during a scoreless top of the fourth, but the Fusion offense managed a Hirschfeld single but nothing else in the bottom of the frame.

Central City’s leadoff man in the top of the fifth reached on an error, but Westwood rallied to punch out each of the next three batters to end the game and preserve the 4-1 victory.

Garrett anchored the Fusion from the leadoff spot in the lineup as she went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles; she was also a major threat on the base paths as she swiped six of the team’s seven stolen bases.

Mattox added an RBI single, while York’s other base knocks went to Westwood and Hirschfeld, who also drew the team’s only walk.

In the circle, Westwood turned in an absolute gem to fuel the Fusion’s victory. The hurler scattered one hit and a pair of walks across a 95-pitch complete game while racking up a whopping 13 strikeouts. Westwood allowed just one run, which was unearned as the result of a passed ball, and recorded 13 of her 15 outs by way of the K.

The second game of the York-Central City doubleheader was still in action at deadline. The Fusion were set to return to the diamond this weekend for the York Summer Softball Classic.