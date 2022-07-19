Weight room is a huge part of Duke athletics

YORK – York football head coach Glen Snodgrass first began summer weightlifting programs 24 years ago. As a direct result the last 11 of those years at York the Dukes have been well ahead of the curve and gained a decisive advantage. According to Snodgrass, the summer program still helps – but it’s also necessary because everyone’s doing it these days.

“I don’t know if there’s one single program in Class B that doesn’t have a good weightlifting program,” he said. “If we would ever fall behind in that aspect it would be hard to catch up regardless of coaching or X’s and O’s or skill because it is that important.”

Fortunately for Snodgrass and the Dukes, they’re not lagging behind other schools in the weight room. The head coach said they’ve seen around 90% participation from the football players this summer, which he said is typical attendance in most years. Leading the charge has been a strong senior class that’s consistently hit the weight room throughout their careers.

“There’s always a few, whether they don’t know about it or they decide to join the team late or just decide not to come in,” Snodgrass said. “It’s something that we can’t require, so there’s always going to be a few that don’t come in. Summers are more and more busy every year and we understand things like family vacations and funerals, things like that, but we have enough opportunities for the kids that work should never be an issue because we have four different opportunities for boys and girls to lift anywhere from 6 a.m. all the way to 7 p.m.”

A consistent presence in the weight room is not the sole factor in determining whether or not a kid plays, but the Dukes’ head coach noted a consistent pattern between the athletes who saw the most time on the gridiron and the kids who regularly attended weights.

“If you look at our pictures of all-state football players over the past 11 years that we display in our weight room, all of those kids were iron men, meaning they showed up at least 95% of the workouts,” Snodgrass said. “If talent is equal, we will always err on the side of playing a kid who has shown the most attendance in the weight room, and that’s something we’re very open about and we tell the parents every year in the meetings.”

In addition to the obvious physical benefits to lifting weights, Snodgrass believes consistent attendance in the weight room can help foster a strong team culture. Down the stretch in close games, it’s easier for teammates to play for and with each other if they’ve put in the work together throughout the year.

“All those things make a big difference, so the ones who do show up absolutely are the ones who are generally the best players on Friday nights,” Snodgrass said. “If I look over the last 11 years here at York, there’s a very small handful of players who have been out on the field and played a lot who don’t show up at all in the summer.”

The summer weights program is important in large part because strength and conditioning is a year-round endeavor for athletes, Snodgrass said. Breaks and rest days are important, but in order to play at peak performance levels they have to continue to remain in shape throughout the year. They can’t simply take a break during the offseason and expect to get back into shape once the first practice rolls around.

“With these kids we talk about the law of the farm,” he said. “A farmer is not going to have a great harvest in the fall if he doesn’t put the work in during the spring and the summer, and it’s the same with this football team or any sport. If you’re going to plan on just getting in shape on the first day of practice, you’re not going to be the best you can be and your team’s not going to be the best you can be.”

The program isn’t limited strictly to football players, either. It’s open to everyone. According to Snodgrass, the York girls turned in one of their best seasons ever in the weight room last year, and those results showed up on the court.

The York girls advanced to state in volleyball, basketball and golf, while Kassidy Stuckey took home a pair of state titles for the Dukes’ girls track and field team in May. Also during the spring, Ellie Peterson became the first state medalist at lead singles for York girls tennis in over a decade.

“I had a difficult time picking the weightlifter of the year for the girls last year because they did a fantastic job in the weight room and it shows in their records,” Snodgrass said. “Almost every girls sport was very, very good last year. We had great coaches and great kids, but I think that dedication in the weight room really paid off for those girls last year.”

This summer, the roles have been reversed. Snodrass said the boys have been “quite a bit ahead of the girls in attendance,” thanks largely to the leadership and work ethic shown by the incoming senior class. Not only do they show up and participate, they teach the underclassmen about the importance of York’s culture in the weight room.

“It’s important, and to me, if we were only allowed to do one thing all year round, it would be lift weights because it gets you prepared for your season, it’s a lifetime type of an activity that’s going to make you a more healthy person,” Snodgrass said. “It’s something you can do until the day you die, so this isn’t just something we’re doing for football players or basketball players or wrestlers or volleyball players. This is something we hope these kids continue on with, and it will add quality years to their life going forward.”