Weeping Water pulls away from Lutheran girls in hoops at Waco

Weeping Water pulls away for win at Nebraska Lutheran

Indians take advantage of ball security issues by the Knights

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights may look at the tape from Friday night’s game against the Weeping Water Indians and think they are watching it in fast forward.

Weeping Water’s defense forced the Knights into a lot of turnovers, but at times the Knights seem to be speeding up the game with pushing the ball up the floor and forcing up quick shots that gave the Indians easy rebounding chances.

The Indians, who are the current defending Class D-1 State Champions, pulled away in the second half for the 52-31 win in girls’ non-conference action.

Nebraska Lutheran trailed 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 14-11 midway through the second, but Weeping Water closed the quarter out on a 10-2 run to lead 24-13 at the break.

The Knights scored the first two points of the third quarter to get the lead down to nine, but the Indians took advantage of seven third quarter Lutheran turnovers to open their lead to 39-23 through three quarters. The Knights finished with 24 turnovers and 24 rebounds.