Weekend split gets Panthers off to 1-1 start

GENEVA – After losing to Milford on Friday night 48-18 in their season opener, the Fillmore Central girls bounced back with a 38-36 win over the Fairbury Jeffs on Saturday afternoon.

Led by 15 points from senior Faith Engle, the Panthers led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and maintained that two-point cushion at the break as both teams scored nine points in the second quarter.

The lead grew to 30-27 through three quarters and despite a 9-8 scoring advantage for the Jeffs in the fourth quarter, the hosts held on for the two-point win.

Other than Engle's 15, junior Kaili head added 10 as both Engle and Head each dropped in two 3-pointers. The Panthers struggled at the free throw line hitting just 8 of 20.

Fairbury was led by Madi Ohlde and Eliza Kroeker with nine points each. The Jeffs hit three 3-pointers. Hannah Robertson had two with Ohlde getting the third in the first quarter.

Fairbury was just 5 of 16 at the charity stripe.

Fillmore Central 1-1 will travel to Freeman on Friday night.