“We don’t take breaks on defense”: Dominant ‘D,’ Pohl’s trey guide York girls to state

YORK – As the clock ticked down toward the two-minute mark, Mattie Pohl caught the pass, set her feet and let the ball fly.

The ball found nothing but nylon on the way down. Pohl went airborne, unleashing a celebratory scream after the York senior’s crucial 3-pointer halted a 5-0 Northwest run and put the Dukes in front 32-24 with 2:06 remaining in the Class B-6 district final Friday night at the Duke Dome.

Pohl’s trey marked the proverbial dagger, as York held off the Vikings over the final two minutes. Once the clock read triple zeros, the Dukes rushed the court, forming a dogpile to celebrate the 33-28 win that punched a ticket to the state tournament in Lincoln next week.

Standing along the baseline after the game with one of the nets draped around her neck, Pohl recounted her emotions as the ball left her hands.

“The adrenaline was rushing through my head and everywhere through my body,” she said. “It was a great feeling and I knew we were going to be fine. No one freaked out, we all stayed calm and it was good.”

With the win, York booked a trip to Lincoln for the state tournament. The Dukes also finished the year a perfect 13-0 at home, last dropping a game at the Duke Dome on Jan. 19, 2021.

“You know, district final games are special,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “An atmosphere like this is something you dream about as a kid, you want to be a part of. To be in a moment like this, it’s pretty cool. It’s just a great battle between two really, really good basketball teams.”

The district final also served as a rematch of the Central Conference championship game, a 47-34 Vikings win in Seward on Jan. 29. Shepherd called the tilt a “revenge game” for the Dukes, who carried a five-game winning streak into Friday’s clash and had not lost since the conference finals.

“We were super fired up,” Pohl added. “We had time to prepare for them and get back at them. I think we came out here with a lot of fire and got the job done.”

The game began inauspiciously for York, as the Dukes shot just 2 for 10 in the opening quarter. Northwest raced out to an early 9-2 lead before a Destiny Shepherd trey with 1:38 left in the stanza trimmed the deficit to four points heading into the second quarter.

“You watch Northwest all year, they come out with amazing energy, they get big leads early, so you have to weather that,” Kern said. “They did the same thing to us in the conference tournament, and we talked about that. The girls knew, and they just kind of composed themselves. We hit a couple of 3-point shots, and that gives you that exhale moment.”

York picked itself off the mat and landed a counterpunch in the second quarter, as an Anna Briggs bucket 24 seconds into the period made it a two-point ballgame. Northwest split a pair of free throws on the next trip down the court, but Shepherd answered with a bucket on the other end.

Still trailing 10-9 a few minutes later, Shepherd buried her second triple of the game to put the Dukes on top for the first time and prompt a Viking timeout with 3:29 to play in the opening half.

The senior added two more points on a layup with 2:42 left to cap a personal 7-0 run and spark a larger York rally.

Sophomore Kiersten Portwine canned a shot from downtown with just under two minutes remaining in the half and Pohl added a bucket for her first points of the game with 52 seconds left.

In the waning moments of the opening half, Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski sold contact on a 3-pointer and got the whistle. The junior knocked down two of three free throws to snap a 12-0 York run and break a six-and-a-half minute scoring drought for the Vikings.

Northwest did not make a field goal in the second quarter as the Dukes outscored the Vikings 14-3 in the frame and took a 19-12 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the break Rylie Rice, who averaged 13.8 points a game for Vikings entering the district final, scored five quick points after notching just two in the first half.

The senior’s 3-ball with 6:14 left in the third quarter trimmed the deficit to 21-14, but Portwine countered with a trey of her own on the other end of the court to push the cushion right back to seven.

After a defensive stop, junior Rylyn Cast buried a shot from downtown to make it 27-17, the largest lead of the game for either side.

The shots stopped falling for York after Cast’s bucket, however, as the Dukes failed to score over the final 5:13 of the stanza.

Despite the lengthy scoring drought, the Dukes answered the bell defensively and limited Northwest to just two points during the same stretch. As a result, York still led 27-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We’re a defensive team first,” Shepherd said after the game. “We don’t take breaks on defense, we take breaks on offense. I think that really helped our momentum, knowing we had to play good defense to take away the win.”

Briggs snapped the scoring drought with a big second-chance bucket early in the fourth quarter as the Dukes pushed the lead back to double digits with 6:46 to play.

York’s offense again stalled after the basket, as Northwest mounted a rally over the next 4:40 to crawl back into the game thanks to a 5-0 run.

Still nursing a 29-24 lead as the clock neared the two-minute mark, York took the ball down the floor and found Pohl open beyond the arc, who buried the dagger with 2:06 left.

“I think everybody took a deep breath, so that was pretty huge,” Kern said of the senior’s three after the game. “We talked in the huddle and we still wanted to score, but I really wasn’t trying to invent a shot clock. We had to hit a basket and she hit the big one.”

The Dukes left the door creaked open as they went just 1 of 7 at the line down the stretch, but Northwest could not crack the York defense and failed to capitalize. Rice buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it was too little too late to change the outcome as the Dukes advanced to Lincoln with a 33-28 win.

York scored six points from the 5:13 mark of the third quarter on, but a team defined all year by its defense came up big on that side of the ball when it needed to the most.

In the end, the stifling defensive effort was enough to make up for the offensive droughts in the second half and secure a return trip to state.

“It is so hard to play defense when you’re not scoring, but these girls know that’s what we live with and that’s who we are,” Kern said. “They did such a great job.”

The Dukes shot 13 of 29 (45%) from the floor for the game. Northwest, meanwhile, made just 2 of 12 shots in the first half – and things didn’t get much better after the break.

York held the Vikings to just 7 of 26 (27%) shooting for the game, including 4 of 11 from deep. That defensive improvement, combined with a 6-of-14 performance from long range, was enough for the Dukes to flip the script and avenge the loss to Northwest in the conference title game.

Rice poured in a game-high 13 points for the Vikings, but the senior was much less efficient than she was when she racked up 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting during the teams’ first matchup.

Shepherd spent much of the game guarding Rice, while Briggs came over to help when possible. The game plan works, as the junior notched multiple blocks

“It’s a team defense,” Kern said. “We revolved in a lot of players, but Destiny Shepherd didn’t get subbed out once and did a phenomenal job of staying with (Rice).”

Madison Cushing knocked down a pair of threes in the first quarter but scored just one more point the rest of the way for Northwest. No other Viking notched more than four points.

In addition to her solid defensive play, Shepherd also paced York offensively with 10 points – including seven during the decisive second-quarter run.

“I knew I needed to get to the rim if I could, look for my teammates, make the extra pass,” she said. “I had a lot of energy and my teammates were there for me. We played really well as a whole.”

Pohl added eight points for the Dukes, including four during the fourth-quarter and the key 3-pointer late. Portwine canned a pair of shots from deep and notched six points and Briggs tallied four, while Cast scored three and senior Masa Scheierman scored two points to round out the scoring while dealing with foul trouble throughout the game.

After missing its first 12 attempts from deep in the first game against Northwest, York shot much better from beyond the arc Friday. The Dukes connected at a 43% clip from three to provide just enough offense to complement a phenomenal defensive effort.

“You know, our defense is key on our team,” Pohl said. “We all just did a great job, kept our composure the whole time and worked as hard as we could to win this game and get to state.”

No official matchups have been announced yet, but Kern said he suspected the Dukes’ first opponent in Lincoln would be No. 3 seed Scottsbluff. Last year, York downed Omaha Skutt in the first round and gave top-seeded Norris a fight in the semis before ultimately coming up short.

The senior class – Shepherd, Pohl and Scheierman – has come up big for the Dukes over the years, and now the trio will cap their careers in Lincoln.

“These girls have been starting since they were freshmen, these seniors. They’re a group that I really love,” Kern said. “They’re just so special to me, and they’ve worked hard to get to this level. It doesn’t come for free. It’s a big thing we’ve got to understand is the commitment and work they put in to be the players they are is something to behold, and it’s something I’ll always remember about them.”