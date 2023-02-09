LINCOLN – The York Dukes clinched the top spot in the team championship race on Tuesday morning with a win over the Wayne Blue Devils at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln in the winners bracket final.

The Blue Devils came back to defeat Lexington in the consolation bracket championship and earned the final ticket at the championship table which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that night.

York needed to win one match, while Wayne had to get past the Dukes twice in the Baker format.

The Dukes who were the No. 1 seed coming in took a 1-0 lead as they won the first game 157-144.

Wayne toughened up, battled back and took the next three games 168-106, 187-127 and 158-146 to force a winner take all best of five series.

Again the Dukes put the Blue Devils behind the 8-ball as York took a 2-0 lead with wins of 174-150 and 161-156 to put them within one win of the Class B team championship.

York struggled in their next three games as they only averaged 140 and the Blue Devils scored at a 187 average. Wayne won the third game 172-128, the fourth 213-155 and captured the team title with a 176-139 win in the fifth.

York closed out the season with a dual record of 26-6 and will return most of the team for the 2023-24 season. The only seniors were Ethan Phinney and Kennan Dirks.

The rest of the team members included juniors Schuyler Handy, Landon McConnell and Joe Burgess, sophomore Parker Friedrichsen and Logan Handy, a freshman.