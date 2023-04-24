YORK – There are 17 events contested in a track and field invite.

The Waverly Vikings came into York on Saturday and won 11 of those events on their way to a 165-125 victory over second-place Norris at the Yowell invite at York High School.

Despite early morning temperatures that struggled to get out of the 30s, the athletes braved the cool temperatures and a few meet records were set.

Waverly came in leading all three relays in Class B and left York with a dominating sweep in the 4x100, 4x400 and the 4X800 relays. They also won the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meter races, while also sweeping both hurdle events.

The Vikings picked up wins in the high jump and the triple jump to cap a solid day of action.

In the team race, Seward was third with 78 points and the host Dukes placed sixth in the nine-team field with 31 points.

The York JVs scored eight points.

The Dukes picked up points in five different events as seniors Jude Collingham and Colin Pinneo finished second in each of their respective events.

Collingham threw the shot 47-0½, which was just a foot behind Beatrice’s Byron Ostidek.

In the 3200-meter run, Pinneo finished second behind Class B leader Riley Boonstra of Norris. Pinneo was clocked at 10:29.68, which was 12 seconds faster than any time he had run this year. In that same race, Gabe Zarraga was clocked at 10:37.99 and finished in fifth.

York had a third-place effort from junior Hudson Holoch in the pole vault as he matched his best this year clearing 13-0. Also scoring for the Dukes in the event was Brandon Wegrzyn, as he went up and over 12-0.

In the discus, Dalton Snodgrass tossed the weighted disc 121-03 and earned a fourth-place finish and four team points.

The final scoring was the Dukes' 4x400 team of Thomas Bonde, Eli Nething, Collin Kotschwar and Zarraga as they grabbed the final point in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:03.75 for sixth.

York will see action later this week as they head east to Blair for their invite on Thursday.

Boys team scoring-1.Waverly 165; 2.Norris 125; 3.Seward 78; 4.Crete 43; 5.Beatrice 38; 6.York 31; 7.Lincoln Christian 22; 7.Fairbury 16; 9.York JV 8