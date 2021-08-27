Warriors upset Cross County in season volleyball opener

FULLERTON – The Cross County Cougars opened the volleyball season on the road Thursday night, traveling to Fullerton for a showdown with the Warriors. After dropping the first set 25-16, the Cougars responded with a 25-17 win in the second set to even the match.

Fullerton pulled away down the stretch, however, taking the third set 25-17 and the fourth 25-23 to close out the Cougars in a 3-1 win.

Bren Lemburg led the Cougars with 16 digs, while Shyanne Anderson added 13, Josi Noble tallied 12 and Lilly Peterson notched 10.

Anderson and Peterson led Cross County with three service aces, while Noble hammered two and Lemburg had one.

Haileigh Moutray recorded two blocks, while Chloe Sandell followed with 1½ and Anderson, Lemburg and Bricelynn Larson each chipped in half a block.

Noble posted a 1.00 hit percentage to lead the Cougars, while Moutray posted a .333 hit percentage and Anderson hit .286.

Assist and kill statistics were not available.

The Cougars return to the court Thursday, Sept. 2 for a clash against Shelby-Rising City in Stromsburg.