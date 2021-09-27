Warriors upend High Plains 70-42 in football at Clarks

CLARKS – Fullerton blew open a 28-20 game with 22 points in the second quarter, added 20 more in the third and cruised to a 70-42 win over the High Plains Storm on Friday.

Senior quarterback Javier Marino completed six of 10 passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns for the Storm, who dropped their third consecutive game. Running back Lane Urkoski racked up 136 rushing yards and three scores on just 13 carries and also returned six kickoffs for 197 yards. As a team, High Plains notched 247 rushing yards.

Senior Cole Swanson led the Storm’s receiving game, hauling in two passes for 34 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, senior Trevor Carlstrom led High Plains with 10 tackles, while junior Mario Lesiak recorded eight, one for loss. Both Lane and Wyatt Urkoski recorded a sack for the Storm.

High Plains, which dropped to 1-4, hits the road next week to take on 1-4 Palmer.